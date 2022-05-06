ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Reportedly Impressed With Released Superstar

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and this week fans saw the debut of W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Morrissey competed in a singles match on Wednesday...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wrestling World

Why is Roman Reigns no longer defending his titles?

As we know, at WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar, and this allowed him to graduate at the same time as WWE Champion and Universal Champion (he had already held this second belt for more than a year and a half). What surprised some, however, is that since then...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Amore
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Professional Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Mjf#Nxt#Bank
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

MMA Twitter goes bonkers after nasty KO of Tony Ferguson by Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is a nasty man and fans found that out after knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Michael Chandler is showing the UFC fans what Bellator fans knew for a decade, you really don’t want to be on the other side of a ring with that man. Many saw the Chandler fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 as less than a good option for the legendary Ferguson. Yet, the fight started off in Ferguson’s favor.
UFC
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Injury At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy