ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

By Jessica Williams
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Kids Reveal 35+ Popular Sayings By Moms in Minnesota

May is a big month for moms in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Mother's Day is a day when we celebrate the person who gave us life and raised us to be the person we are today. Every mom has that one phrase or saying that always seems to come out at just the perfect time. Ok, sometimes it got a little old to hear.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Beautiful Tuesday, Then More Severe Weather, Sweltering Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week. There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down. Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8 — Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022 It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Birds#Illinois Use#Attract Orioles
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

After Dog Found Tied To Hydrant In Wisconsin, Owner Tells Her Side Of Story

Originally published on May 8 GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — A photo of a dog in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention online, and for good reason. A dog named “Baby Girl” was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. After receiving a lot of criticism, the owner is sharing why she had no choice but to abandon her pup. “I begged the animal shelter to please take her in. ‘I’m surrendering her. I don’t have an option. I don’t have a choice,’ and they would not take her. I said, ‘I don’t have an option right now. I’m on...
Sasquatch 107.7

University Of Minnesota Student Reported Missing

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The public is being asked for assistance in locating a missing University of Minnesota student. According to the University of Minnesota Police Department in Minneapolis, 19-year-old Austin Retterath was reported missing Sunday morning. According to the department, “His last known location was East River Rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

New size, bag limits for 2022 Wisconsin fishing season

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Coming Soon: Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonuses

St Paul (KROC AM News) - State officials are putting together a program that will be used to accept and process applications from Minnesota’s “COVID 19 frontline workers” who are eligible for bonuses. The legislature approved the bonus funding bill last week and it was signed immediately...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

New Garden Center Now Open in Rochester, Minnesota

Now that Mother's Day is here, it is officially warm enough in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois to plant flowers and buy hanging baskets to beautify our porches and decks. Besides dealing with allergies as soon as I walk outside, this is my FAVORITE time of the year! If you need a few ideas about where to buy flowers, I have a list of 13 spots below. But here's some more good news...there is a NEW place that just opened up in Rochester too!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy