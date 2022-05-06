ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber of Commerce presents annual spring luncheon with guest speaker

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 4 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual economic luncheon on May 17.

The annual luncheon event is an opportunity for local residents to network and learn more about the economic state of the community.

Neel Kashkari will be the guest speaker at the luncheon and will talk to the community about economic issues that people may be facing nationally or locally. Kashkari will give a short speech to attendees about interest rates, unemployment rates and other issues.

Kashkari has been the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis since 2016 and serves as a member on the Federal Open Market Committee. Kashkari has a bachelor's and master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois and a master's of business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

This year's luncheon will have a smaller schedule than previous years. Participants will be served lunch and hear from the guest speaker before being given the chance to ask him questions. Attendees can use this chance to learn more about possible economic challenges that the community and country are facing.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Lake Superior State University's Superior Room.

Cost of a ticket to attend the event is $25, tickets can be purchased by calling the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce at (906) 632-3301 or sending an email to office@saultstemarie.org.

