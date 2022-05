UCHealth in Aurora is one of dozens of health care systems nationwide that have opened new clinics to treat long COVID patients.Why it matters: Up to 7% of Colorado's population is estimated to have long COVID, according to a model by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.That means more than 412,000 people could be living with long-term symptoms — brain fog, fatigue, mental health issues and hair loss — months after they first got sick.How it works: Long COVID clinics take a multidisciplinary approach that cuts across medical specialties to treat the wide range of symptoms patients face.At...

AURORA, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO