Dolly Parton Contemplating Collaboration With the Rolling Stones

By Allison Rapp
102.9 WBLM
 3 days ago
Dolly Parton, who was recently voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest class, is considering ideas for an album of rock music. In a new interview with Billboard, Parton said the record may have to include a collaboration with a band that knows a thing or two about...

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

