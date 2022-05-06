This Is The Worst Pore-Clogging Skincare Ingredient, According To Beauty Experts

Nothing can cause skin issues quite like clogged pores can. From breakouts to dehydration, this beauty fallback can seriously ruin your complexion —and unfortunately, while skincare and beauty products are supposed to help your skin rather than harm it, some of their most common ingredients will lead to clogged pores.

To get a rundown on the number one skincare ingredient to steer clear of if you want to avoid clogging your pores, we spoke to Esthetician Sasha Zakharova of G2O Spa and Salon . Zakharova told us that, shockingly, one of the worst pore-clogging ingredients is actually one of the most common ones: lanolin.

Nothing can cause skin issues quite like clogged pores can. From breakouts to dehydration, this beauty fallback can seriously ruin your complexion —and unfortunately, while skincare and beauty products are supposed to help your skin rather than harm it, some of their most common ingredients will lead to clogged pores.

To get a rundown on the number one skincare ingredient to steer clear of if you want to avoid clogging your pores, we spoke to Esthetician Sasha Zakharova of G2O Spa and Salon . Zakharova told us that, shockingly, one of the worst pore-clogging ingredients is actually one of the most common ones: lanolin.

Lanolin

If you've ever worn a tinted moisturizer or a tinted sunscreen, you've probably had lanolin on your face at some point. This common beauty ingredient, which Zakharova says is mainly found in makeup products, is a waxy substance that's made from the wool of sheep and other animals. Unfortunately, even though it's in most beauty products on the market, Zakharova says lanolin is one of the worst pore-clogging substances out there.

Zakharova explains that lanolin and the products it's found in can be terrible for your pores, because this ingredient "absorbs into the skin and sinks into pores." We certainly don't want to deal with clogged pores. If you feel the same, it's probably best to steer clear of lanolin as much as possible.

Clogged pores aren't just a singular issue; they can develop into many complexion complications. Zakharova notes that possible issues include "breakouts, acne, poor circulation in the skin, sallowness and dehydration," which are all issues you should avoid if you want the healthiest, most glowing face around.

While this ingredient may be hard to avoid when it comes to certain beauty products, luckily, Zakharova says there are some alternatives out there. She says mineral makeup is one great option. "Mineral makeup does not absorb into skin and allows the skin to breathe," Zakharova explains.

Additionally, when you find yourself in the sunscreen and moisturizer aisles, keep an eye out for un-tinted options, as these are less likely to contain pore-clogging lanolin. "Skin-appropriate moisturizers/sunscreen that does not have a tint is always a better option," Zakharova concludes. Noted!