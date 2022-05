One thing Amarillo has going for it is a TON of different food options. Some of them are phenomenal, local, and delicious. There always seems to be one that stands above the rest though, and for good reason. When it comes to burgers, Blue Sky Burgers is what everyone talks about. I mean, it was the first place I was taken for a meal when I arrived in Amarillo.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO