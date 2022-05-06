ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

We Have BIG Winners in the Queen of Hearts Jackpot in Owensboro

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took months to get here, but we finally have a winner in the huge Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo here in Owensboro. Last night, Christy and Tina Brown were the lucky ones! They were called up to get the opportunity to find the Queen of Hearts...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

VOTE NOW! Which Owensboro Church Team Makes the Best Bar-B-Q?

It's back! Owensboro's annual Bar-B-Q feeding frenzy is set for May 13th and 14th downtown. And, this year, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is going to feel a lot like it used to. In addition to delicious Bar-B-Q being smoked, there are going to be vendors, carnival rides, midway games, special celebrity guests and more!
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
WOMI Owensboro

Win Tickets to See Darci Lynne at the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

America's Got Talent Season 12 champion Darci Lynne is bringing her 2022 tour to the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 7th. Earlier this week, I had the chance to talk with Darci about her big AGT win and what she's been up to since getting the "Golden Buzzer" on the show and riding it all the way to the million dollar grand prize.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

2022 Owensboro KY National Day of Prayer Schedule of Events

Rick Rhodes, a long-standing committee member for the National Day of Prayer, knows first-hand the results of the power of prayer. Rick had serious back pain that started in 1972. By 2006, after four back surgeries, his pain was unbearable. He suffered so much pain that he eventually lost his job. Rick was desperate for relief and continued crying out to God. After going to the Cleveland Clinic to help with his chronic pain, Rick experienced a miracle. God healed his back and took away his pain.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

New Western Kentucky Art Studio to Provide Special Needs Children Space to Express Themselves Through Art

For centuries, art has been used as a way for individuals to express themselves when words just aren't enough. The beauty of art is there's no wrong way to do it. Each piece is unique to the artist and represents the way they view a particular subject. For those of us fortunate enough to have all of our abilities, putting pencil, pen, or brush to paper or canvas is as simple as picking up one of those tools and letting our imagination flow. That ability is more difficult for those with special needs. While their mind may visualize a particular piece they'd like to create, the may not be able to bring those visions to life as easily as you or I due to a physical impairment. For those individuals, a new art studio coming to western Kentucky this summer will help them do just that.
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Brown
WOMI Owensboro

Take a Tour of Dr. Seuss’ Real Life Grinch Cave-It Rented for $20 a Night-SEE VIDEO

If you're a fan of the childhood favorite Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas there's now a real-life Grinch Cave available for rent. Yes, this is totally real. Dr. Seuss Enterprises teamed up with a vacation company called Vacasa to create this amazing replica of the Grinch's cave in Boulder, Utah. The Grinch's cave nightly stay was just $19.57 paying tribute to the year the book debuted.
BOULDER, UT
WOMI Owensboro

Fun Fact: Mother’s Day Got its Start in Henderson, Kentucky

As we prepare to celebrate moms this Sunday, let's take a look back at how the holiday got its start in Henderson, Kentucky. Mother's Day is this Sunday. It's a day dedicated to showing mom just how important she. On this day, children (and adults) shower their mom with gifts, take her out to eat, and celebrate all that moms have done for their children. The cool thing about this national holiday is that it got its start right here in Henderson, Kentucky.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Of Hearts#Trinity High School#Byoc#Trinity High School Bingo#Bam
WOMI Owensboro

Jake Owen Bringing His 2022 Concert Tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter

Back in 2011, Jake Owen rather famously made a ton of fans at the Big O Music Fest here in Owensboro. It was that afternoon that severe thunderstorms plowed into the festival, completely cleared the stage and much of Reid's Orchard, where the event was held. But Jake wasn't about to let the rain stand in his way (or the crowd's) of having a good time. So, he grabbed a guitar, went out into the crowd and led the absolutely drenched country music fans in a sing-along.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Get a Sneak Peek Inside Windy Hollow Biscuit House — Opening Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky [PHOTOS]

If you've lived in Owensboro all your life--or even just LONG enough--the name "Windy Hollow" probably brings a smile to your face. It certainly does to mine. It is a local icon and dates back to way before I was born, and I'm very familiar with both incarnations--the original rustic old place at the top of the hill next to the lakes and the subsequent location on Highway 81 that became the new Windy Hollow home after the fire. And, of course, it's that second location and the museum on Windy Hollow Road that became famous nationwide after an American Pickers spotlight:
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Top 5 ‘Sunday Night’ Pizzas In The Rockford Area

There is a specific subclass of pizza known as the Sunday Night Pizza. It's tradition in our family to eat a big-ish Sunday dinner (possibly a supper depending on where you live) and then follow it up with a lighter dinner. Sometimes it's leftovers, sometimes, and pretty much every other week it's a basic pizza.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WOMI Owensboro

Enjoy Good Food & Fun Interactive Art At This Vegan Festival Coming To Chicago

If you are vegan, expanding your vegan options, or just looking to have an amazing time around people who just have a great vibe, Vegandale Festival is for you!. I'm not vegan, but my sister is and I've spent so many years learning about the benefits of being vegan and all the delicious foods you're able to make without harming a single animal. This festival is one day only where you can find the best vegan food, drinks, and products from around the world!
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy