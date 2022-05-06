We Have BIG Winners in the Queen of Hearts Jackpot in Owensboro

For centuries, art has been used as a way for individuals to express themselves when words just aren't enough. The beauty of art is there's no wrong way to do it. Each piece is unique to the artist and represents the way they view a particular subject. For those of us fortunate enough to have all of our abilities, putting pencil, pen, or brush to paper or canvas is as simple as picking up one of those tools and letting our imagination flow. That ability is more difficult for those with special needs. While their mind may visualize a particular piece they'd like to create, the may not be able to bring those visions to life as easily as you or I due to a physical impairment. For those individuals, a new art studio coming to western Kentucky this summer will help them do just that.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO