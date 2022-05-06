ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla (TSLA) adds shifts at Gigafactory Shanghai to return to full production this month

By Fred Lambert
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA) is adding shifts at Gigafactory Shanghai in the hopes to return to full production this month after being shut down for 22 days. Like many other companies, Tesla had to shut down production at its Shanghai factory last month after local authorities imposed serious lockdowns on the population in...

BUSINESS

