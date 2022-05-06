St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

Berkshire Grey releases a new generation mobile robotic platform it calls BG Flex, aimed at retailers who wish to create flexible, automated warehouses in different spaces. The retail industry continues to bend and reshaped based on new demands from customers and a shaky supply chain. Technology providers like Berkshire Grey look to innovate to solve problems in this area, creating flexible robotics systems to better serve the new form of retail and warehousing. BG Flex includes fleets of different industrial grade robotics that can work together throughout the entire warehouse process and can change any floor into a flexible any-to-any induct-to-discharge sortation system and implement complete fulfillment systems for any environment, from back-of-store to stand alone micro-fulfillment centers to distribution center implementations.
