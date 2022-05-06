ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Cheers and chants - Starmer greeted in Barnet

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has visited activists in Barnet,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
BBC

Shop owners to be forced to rent out empty premises, government says

Landlords in England could be forced to let empty shops in a bid to rejuvenate high streets, under government plans. Under the move, set to be unveiled in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, buildings left vacant for a year would have to be entered into a "rental auction". The British Retail Consortium...
ECONOMY
BBC

Queen's speech expected to recommit to Troubles legislation

The government is expected to reaffirm its commitment to pass legislation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles with a pledge in the Queen's speech later on Tuesday. The speech is used to set out plans for new laws. The government may also promise to bring forward long-awaited Irish...
POLITICS
BBC

Ryder Cup: Developer to lodge appeal over Bolton course rejection

A developer says it will appeal against the rejection of multimillion-pound plans to bring one of golf's most prestigious events to Bolton. Peel L&P said it wanted to "create an iconic sporting venue" at Hulton Park and hoped to secure the 2031 Ryder Cup. The plan - also including homes,...
GOLF
BBC

TV presenter walks out of sport awards over sexism

An organisation representing Scottish sports writers has apologised after an awards event speech prompted a walkout. TV presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left Sunday's Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) gala dinner in Glasgow in protest. Ms Barbour tweeted that she had "never felt so unwelcome in the industry"...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy