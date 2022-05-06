Updates: Kentucky Oaks 148

The 2022 Kentucky Derby has arrived, bringing with it excitement and great anticipation. While the field is full of plenty of horses that can contend at the run for the roses, there’s one notable name missing from the stables this year. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been banned from Churchill Downs after his former Kentucky Derby champion horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone, a Class C drug that was illegally detected in the horse’s system on race day. A six-time winner of the Derby, Baffert is facing questions about his own legacy after Medina Spirit, who died on December 6, was stripped of the 2021 victory. In an interview with ESPN, Baffert made a shocking claim about Medina Spirit.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO