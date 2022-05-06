ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Updates: Kentucky Oaks 148

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Welcome to Oaks Day 2022, a return to a more traditional experience for horseracing fans. First run on May 19, 1875,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Galas: All the big parties happening on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are so many Kentucky Derby eve parties happening on Friday and WLKY is covering many of them. We'll be covering the fun from Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, the Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House and the Rockin' Derby Eve in Paristown. The Barnstable...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

25 horses die in Kentucky stable fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than two dozen horses died after a fire broke out over the weekend in Scott County. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Ironworks Pike, which is located in between Frankfort and Georgtown. Twenty-five horses were killed, according to a report...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Oaks#Longines#1 8#The Kentucky Derby
WKYT 27

Team of Black female horse owners celebrate first win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate are taking the time to celebrate their accomplishments. The group of five women are making history and leading the way for more minority ownership. One specific horse is owned by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Derby brings two unlikely friends together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby brings all walks of life to Louisville. Celebrities, athletes, politicians and more are regular visitors during on first weekend of May, and sometimes unlikely friendships are made. A big part of Derby is the fashion. People get their hair and makeup done, allowing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bob Baffert’s shocking Medina Spirit claim amid ban from Kentucky Derby

The 2022 Kentucky Derby has arrived, bringing with it excitement and great anticipation. While the field is full of plenty of horses that can contend at the run for the roses, there’s one notable name missing from the stables this year. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been banned from Churchill Downs after his former Kentucky Derby champion horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone, a Class C drug that was illegally detected in the horse’s system on race day. A six-time winner of the Derby, Baffert is facing questions about his own legacy after Medina Spirit, who died on December 6, was stripped of the 2021 victory. In an interview with ESPN, Baffert made a shocking claim about Medina Spirit.
SPORTS
TwoSq Media

3 things to do this summer in Bardstown, Kentucky

As summer is getting closer, we want to share time with friends and family. The Bardstown-Nelson Chamber of Commerce hosts 91 member business organizations in their searchable directory. Bardstonians looking for wholesome things to do should look into visiting these 3 places this summer.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Salon

What do Kentucky bartenders actually think of mint juleps?

As someone who covered spirits in Kentucky for over a decade, let me let you in on a little secret: Mint juleps aren't exactly universally beloved there. In fact, ordering a mint julep at a Louisville bar is the quickest way to get pegged for a Derby-time tourist. That's because no one really goes around ordering them otherwise — save, perhaps, a single obligatory trackside julep in the name of tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy