ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition

By Jennifer Shutt
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtLpU_0fUtzs9200
Biden and Christian Smalls at the White House (White House courtesy photo)

WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took Amazon to task Thursday at a congressional hearing, bashing the online giant’s leadership for fighting union drives and questioning whether the federal government should continue contracting with the multibillion-dollar company.

Amazon executives didn’t attend the hearing but U.S. senators did hear from labor unions and the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, used the panel’s broad jurisdiction to highlight Amazon’s high turnover rate in its warehouses located throughout the country, National Labor Relations Board rulings against the company for anti-union activities and “inadequate” workplace safety policies.

“I think the taxpayers in this country want to know that when their tax dollars are going to contracts with companies, that those companies obey the law,” Sanders said. “I don’t think that’s asking terribly much.”

Sanders, an independent who ran in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016 and again in 2020, called on President Joe Biden to fulfill a promise he made while campaigning “to institute a multiyear federal debarment for all employers who illegally oppose unions” and to “ensure federal contracts only go to employers who sign neutrality agreements committing not to run anti-union campaigns.”

Sanders said he believed Biden to be sincere when making those pledges, adding that “the time for talk is over, the time for action is now.”

Graham sees ‘dangerous turn’

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham vehemently disagreed with Sanders’ characterizations of Amazon, saying that while the company is subject to federal laws, it shouldn’t have to be subjected to the hearing.

“This committee is taking a very dangerous turn under your leadership, to be honest with you,” said Graham, the top Republican on the committee. “You’re singling out a single company because of your political agenda to socialize this country.”

Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, which won a vote in Staten Island, New York, last month, criticized Graham for what he viewed as being more on the side of the employer than employees.

“It sounds like you were talking about more of the companies and the businesses in your speech, but you forgot that the people are the ones who make these companies operate,” Smalls said. “Yet we’re not protected and the process for when we hold these companies accountable is not working for us. And that’s the reason why we’re here today.”

Smalls argued that union protections and employee safety shouldn’t be a Democratic or a Republican issue, but an issue that affects workers throughout the country.

He also rebuked Amazon for working against union organizers and for not meeting union representatives for the Staten Island warehouse at the bargaining table after employees voted to form a union.

“The corporations have the control … they break the law, they get away with it,” Smalls said.

Smalls met with Biden later in the day, tweeting “he said I got him in trouble,” before an emoji and “gooooooooooood.”

The meeting wasn’t on Biden’s public schedule. But Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh were slated to hold a meeting at the White House Thursday afternoon with “grassroots worker organizers to discuss their extraordinary efforts to organize unions in their workplaces,” according to Harris’ schedule.

Workers at a second Amazon warehouse in Staten Island rejected the union in a vote earlier this week.

Service Contract Act violators

Thomas Costa, director of the Education, Workforce and Income Security branch of the Government Accountability Office, testified later in the hearing that 622 contractors with Service Contract Act violations were still able to get contracts with the federal government worth $35 billion.

That act addresses federal contractors with wage violations, or misclassifying someone in a lower position, and those that deny people so-called fringe benefits like paid leave or vacation time.

During the five-year period from fiscal 2014-2019, the U.S. Department of Labor looked at 5,000 cases and found violations of the federal law in 68 percent of those cases. Employers in 94 percent of those cases complied with the law and paid back $204 million in back wages. A total of 60 were debarred, meaning they couldn’t get federal contracts for three years.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine took an approach somewhere in between his two colleagues’ positions, noting that officials and residents in the Northern Virginia suburbs just outside of Washington, D.C., are excited for Amazon to bring 35,000 jobs to the region with its new headquarters.

Not all of Amazon’s 1 million employees hate their jobs, said Kaine, a Democrat.

But, he added that management and executives should exemplify the approach to working with unions that Kaine’s father had when he managed a union ironworkers shop.

“He just taught us growing up, unions and management shouldn’t be fighting, it should be a team,” Kaine said, adding he hopes managers and employees will aim “to be a team without owners kicking workers around and without employers being demonized.”

Kaine admonished management for how long it typically takes after employees vote to form a union for there to be a contract, noting most unions cannot get a contract in the first three years “because the employer just stonewalls.”

Democrats have legislation, known as the Pro Act, that would overhaul how the unionization process works, though the bill doesn’t have the necessary Republican support to get past the Senate’s legislative filibuster.

Sean O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, told committee members that non-union companies tend to have a “significant competitive advantage” in securing federal contracts compared to companies with unions.

He testified that Amazon workers should have the chance to choose the type of union protections that other companies, like UPS, have.

“Amazon needs to be held accountable,” O’Brien said. “And how you hold them accountable is taking back some of these contracts until they are a responsible employer.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Amazon Warehouse#U S Senate#Democratic
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
1K+
Followers
683
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy