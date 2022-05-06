ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Vote on abortion rights planned in U.S. Senate next week, but likely will fall short

By Jacob Fischler
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBXTE_0fUtzNDr00
Phillis Thakis speaks about how many decades she’s been marching and fighting for reproductive rights in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM)

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote next week on a bill to codify abortion protections, following the disclosure that the Supreme Court could be ready to overturn a landmark abortion rights ruling, he and other Senate Democrats announced Thursday.

The effort appears largely symbolic. Democrats are well short of the 60 votes needed to pass the bill and even lack the 50 votes needed to change Senate rules to lower that threshold.

Still, Schumer, of New York, and other Democrats said they want to put every member of the chamber on the record, following the leak to Politico earlier this week of a Supreme Court draft opinion showing justices at least initially voted to overturn the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade. The ruling is not final and could yet be changed.

“We’re having the vote next week,” Schumer said. “We’re going to see where everyone stands … Once we have that vote, we will figure out the best way to go from there.”

Schumer plans to set up a vote for May 11, he said.

The Senate rejected a similar bill in February. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III joined all Republicans present to defeat a procedural vote, 46-48. A spokeswoman for Manchin did not return a request for comment Thursday.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, a handful of Senate Democrats blasted their Republican colleagues for focusing more on the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft of an opinion overturning Roe than the consequences of the opinion.

“Fundamentally, Republicans don’t give a rip about women,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan said the vote would make Republicans to take a stance on the issue itself instead of the leak.

Republicans have for years articulated opposition to abortion rights and to the Roe decision in particular. Public opinion is firmly in favor of keeping Roe in place, with supporters of the ruling outnumbering its opponents more than 2-to-1 in a recent CNN poll.

“Next week, they’re not going to get away with just saying, ‘Let’s look over there,’” Stabenow said. “They’re going to have to vote.”

Schumer pledged the vote would be only the start of action on the issue.

“We’re starting off here, but you will hear plenty from us,” he said. “This is not just one vote and then this issue goes away.”

Overturning Roe would leave states to determine their own abortion policies. Many would ban the practice, either through recently enacted laws, those designed to take effect after Roe is overturned or decades-old laws that were never repealed while federal protections were in place.

In Wisconsin, for example, an 1849 law banning abortion is still on the books and would go back into effect if Roe is overturned, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said Thursday.

“As I was listening to Tammy talk about Wisconsin, I thought, we always said they’d take us back to the ‘50s,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said. “They’re taking us back to the 1850s.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington added that states with restrictive abortion regimes would suffer a “brain drain,” as qualified candidates for hiring would seek work in states with more liberal reproductive rights laws.

The issue could be a problem for the private sector, as well as federal agencies like NASA that has a strong presence in states like Florida and Texas that are considering or have enacted abortion restrictions, she said.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Tammy Baldwin
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Senate Democrats#The Supreme Court#Politico#Republicans
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Kyrsten Sinema "should be" primaried after her response to the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion.

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP [and] Dem obstructionists included," she wrote. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made her strongest comment to date in favor of a primary challenge to centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona Democrat again ruled out changes to the Senate's filibuster rules. That was despite POLITICO's reporting on a draft Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning federal abortion protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
1K+
Followers
683
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy