ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

By AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAMILTON, Ohio — President Joe Biden pledged Friday that 3D printing technology would help return factory jobs to the U.S. and reduce inflationary pressures as he traveled to an industrial Midwestern state with a Senate seat in play to make his case for the future of manufacturing. Inflation...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden rolls out $3 billion plan to end US reliance on China for lithium batteries

The Biden administration gave details Monday on a new effort to boost the country's electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity. The plan, funded through Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, provides $3.1 billion in grants to companies building new and retrofitting existing lithium battery production and recycling facilities. The law included $7 billion in total for improving battery supply chains, and Monday's action follows an April invocation of the Defense Production Act aimed at boosting domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, key battery components.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Industry
Fox News

Energy expert calls on Biden to 'focus' on solutions and 'unleash' American energy

Energy expert Toby Rice weighed in on how President Biden can help Americans and reduce the nation's surging gas prices on ‘Special Report.’. TOBY RICE: You know, prices are set by supply and demand and the administration is right, one of the solutions to lowering prices is to increase supply, and that is where the focus needs to be, not on vilifying this industry, because we are doing everything we can to do our jobs and lower energy prices for Americans. This industry is coming off a major recession where oil prices were negative and we're getting back up to speed. And there's a tremendous number of things that we can do to help support this industry so that we can continue to do the great work that we do. And one of those things is adding more pipeline infrastructure, is a way that will allow us to do more drilling and bring more supply to the market. But without pipeline infrastructure, there's nothing we can do here to add more supply to the market.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Midwestern#Senate#Russian#United Performance Metals#American#Ge Aviation#Honeywell#Raytheon#Siemens Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy