Prescription For Strikeouts: North East pitcher Doctor steps up at right time

North East coach Carly King knew coming into the season she would have one of the state’s best softball pitchers to rely upon.

She had seen the ability of senior Alesia Doctor. She knew the athletic background in the family – brother Ethan stars for the North East Indian baseball team.

She also knew this team would need a leader. She sat down with Doctor and told her she needed her to be that leader. The prescription for greatness was written that day.

“She is one of the biggest leaders we have on this team,” King said. “When Doc is up, we are and if she is down, we are down. To me, that is the biggest change from last year, I told her ‘You are a leader and a lot of people are looking up to you.’ She has taken that to heart and she is always trying to lift up everyone around her.”

Averaging more than 12 strikeouts per game in 2022 and contributing on offense, Doctor, a Goldey-Beacom College commit, takes every game with a fierce competitive spirit and her teammates feed off of that energy. It has fueled North East to victories in four of its last five games.

“I think she just does not give up,” King said. “If she does not get the call, she changes something and comes back and battles. She does not give up. You can see our progress. The past three games we have been playing like a softball team, they have each other back and I think things are coming together and it gives her more confidence to do what she needs to do.”

King has seen a big adjustment in how Doctor mentally approaches her role on the team and now the sky is the limit.

“Her mentality has become 1,000 times better,” King said. “She shakes thing off more. It was never an ability issue.”

Indeed, Doctor said that this season was one she knew she needed a variety to get the job done. Doctor wanted to showcase more movement to her pitches. She has developed her pitches into some of the county’s hardest to get the bat on.

Never one to take the credit herself, Doctor also is quick to mention that her teammates are a huge boost to her and she can play confident knowing this close knit group is there to back her up like sisters.

“I worked on moving my pitches more,” Doctor said. “I think that is the key to getting strikeouts and outs. I think its’ just knowing that I have my teammates behind me, backing me up, is huge.”