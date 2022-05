There was a lot of news about the economy this week and, well, it was confusing. We learned, for example, that employers added 428,000 jobs last month, and that the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%, the lowest it's been since before the pandemic. But also this week, the stock market swung from one of its best days in recent years to one of its worst. And that came after the Federal Reserve set one of its sharpest rate hikes in years as part of their strategy to curb inflation. NPR's Scott Horsley is here with us now to talk us through this and try to help us understand it. Scott, thank you so much for joining us.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO