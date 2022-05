The Podcast Checks In as the Predators Drop the First Two Games of their Series Against Colorado. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and the Predators are headed home as the series shifts to Nashville. Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer check in for a quick episode to discuss the first two games between the Preds and the Colorado Avalanche, including Connor Ingram's epic performance in Game 2. Hear from Ingram following the contest and learn what the Predators need to do as they head back to Tennessee for Games 3 and 4.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO