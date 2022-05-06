ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Press Bar Owner Pleads Guilty to Arson

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL – Andrew Welsh has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fire to the Press Bar and Parlor in downtown St. Cloud as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money. According to court documents, Welsh maintained a business owner’s insurance...

