Josh Naylor had quite a night for the Cleveland Guardians … and the fireworks all came late in the evening for the outfielder. While facing the Chicago White Sox and down 8-2, Naylor hit an RBI double in the eighth, a game-tying grand slam in the ninth and a three-run dinger in the 11th inning to help the Guardians win 12-9.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO