Seeking Committee Assistance

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has stepped up his campaign to get the Legislature to extend mayoral control of the city school system, which expires next month. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is warning of a return to the bad old days of corruption, politics, and bureaucracy if Albany fails to act.FLASHBACK: Principals' Union Calls For Mayor De Blasio To Hand Over Control Of New York City Schools To The State With dozens of union members standing behind him, Adams took to the steps of City Hall to make the argument that if ever there was a...
