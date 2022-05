CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief taste of Spring this weekend is followed by a sudden blast of Summer to start the workweek. An area of showers and storms moves into eastern Iowa after a quiet night, though it will be in a decaying fashion by the time it gets here. Thus, relatively light activity is expected, and likely dissipating for most by the early afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday are held back a bit by it in the mid to upper 60s.

