Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes reschedule home-and-home series with Boston College

Buckeyes reschedule home-and-home series with Boston College

Ohio State is reshuffling its future football schedule.

The Buckeyes pushed back their home-and-home series with Boston College on Thursday, announcing they won’t play the Eagles until 2035 in Columbus and 2036 at Chestnut Hill.

The series was originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021 before it was pushed back to 2023 and 2024. But that has been pushed back yet again, moving the series another 11 years into the future before the teams will take the field against each other.

That series against Boston College is now the farthest scheduling move the Buckeyes have made. In addition to future games against the Eagles, Ohio State also has a home-and-home series with Notre Dame this season and next, as well as home-and-home series against Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia on future slates.

Ohio State hoops finalizes coaching staff

Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are now ready to finalize their staff additions and shifts for next year. They made the moves official Thursday morning.

Assistant coach Jake Diebler has been moved into the top assistant job. Diebler has been on Holtmann’s staff at Ohio State since 2019 after a stint at Vanderbilt. He will take over offensive coaching responsibilities left behind by Ryan Pedon, who left the program for the head coaching job at Illinois State.

Ohio State also needed to replace Tony Skinn, who left for an assistant job at Maryland last month. In his place, the Buckeyes have hired former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens. The hire of Owens was made official already weeks ago.

The other assistant coaching job has been filled, as well, rounding out the staff. Former Special Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Netti will be an assistant alongside Diebler. Netti has been with the Buckeyes since Holtmann arrived in 2017. They previously served together on the staff at Gardner-Webb.

ICYMI: Buckeyes land commitment from four-star offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed its latest commitment in the Class of 2023. Austin Siereveld made his pledge to the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

“The brotherhood that’s up there and everyone connected as a family [is why I committed],” Siereveld told Lettermen Row. “It’s just one big family. It’s awesome because the whole community around me will not only support Ohio State but support me as well.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Lakota East High School had been on the Buckeyes’ radar mainly since the summer of 2021. Austin Siereveld camped with Ohio State last June, and he caught the attention of former Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Studrawa and Siereveld communicated back and forth frequently and two game-day visits led to Siereved landing an offer from Ohio State last October. Many believed a commitment would come quickly after that offer but the country’s No. 11-ranked interior line prospect took his time.

A four-star prospect always makes a recruiting class better and the addition of Austin Siereveld certainly helps Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a top-six ranked class early in the 2023 cycle and the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.

The commitment of Siereveld brings Ohio State to 10 verbals in its 2023 class, as mentioned.

