MDOT completing several projects in Cheboygan County this summer

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be doing several projects throughout Cheboygan County this summer, including paving a carpool lot in Indian River and chip sealing I-75 between Levering Road and Riggsville Road.

The parking lot pavement project — right off of M-68, near the McDonald's and Shell gas station — started Monday and the chip sealing on the expressway is scheduled to begin May 16.

"The lot is currently half paved and half gravel, and will be all paved when completed," said MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake. "Because it was difficult for some drivers to park efficiently in the unmarked gravel portion of the lot, the new paved and marked lot should result in a net increase in available parking."

The parking lot pavement project is being done at a cost of $134,000 to MDOT. It began on May 2 and is scheduled to be completed by May 27.

"The lot will be closed during construction," said Lake.

MDOT will also be starting work on a section of I-75 in the northern part of the county, doing a chip sealing project from Riggsville Road to Levering Road. This project is being done to seal the roadway's surface from water infiltration — preventing any further damage to the road — as well as providing a fresh driving surface for motorists.

The work is slated to begin May 16 and be completed by July 22.

"This will be a relatively quick operation, with the contractor doing the outside lanes, followed by the inside lanes, in both bounds, in quick succession," said Lake. "This work should all be done during the daytime hours, when temperatures are correct for this type of work."

Lake said the nighttime temperatures in Northern Michigan are sometimes too cold for the chip seal materials to perform correctly, so the work needs to be done during the day, when the weather is warmer.

MDOT, beginning in the middle of July, will also be working to temporarily widen the southbound median of I-75 and build some directional crossover points near Levering Road, near U.S. 31 and at the mid point between them.

"This is in preparation for two years of full reconstruction of this nine mile section of I-75, with the southern four and a half miles in 2023, and the northern four and a half miles in 2024," said Lake.

The section of I-75 between Levering Road and Riggsville Road was first paved in the 1950s. It has since surpassed its surface life, which has caused some of the issues motorists have been seeing. The joints in the road have been blowing out, creating more bumps in the surface during the warmer weather.

Lake said the section of road had some concrete patching in 2004, but it is now in need of full removal and replacement.

In September, MDOT will also be working on some tree clearing and guardrail replacement on the expressway between M-27 and M-68, between exits 310 and 313, in Cheboygan County.

MDOT's road construction projects are funded with a combination of federal and state funding. The federal funds — typically around 80 percent of a project — are provided by the federal fuel tax and the state funds. The remaining 20 percent of project costs are paid for through state fuel tax and vehicle registration fees.

Each year, MDOT looks at each of the roads it services to determine their condition. Then, MDOT officials work to create a plan of appropriate fixes based on the conditions of the roads.

"Pavements in good condition may be sealed, chip sealed, or overlaid with asphalt, while others may need more intensive work, such as milling and repaving, crush and shaping, or full reconstruction," said Lake. "A sealing project costs far less than full reconstruction and can help us maximize efficiency in determining where to put our limited construction funds."

Lake said MDOT is asking drivers to be patient and extra cautious while traveling through a work zone.

"We understand delays are inconvenient, but it's critical to ensure that they, and the construction workers, make it home safely every night," he said.

