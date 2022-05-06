Cheboygan Post Office hosting 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive for local food banks

CHEBOYGAN — Next weekend, mail carriers with the United States Postal Service in Cheboygan will be picking up donations of food to be collected and given to local food pantries, including the Cheboygan Salvation Army.

"My union just confirmed, the food drive is on May 14," said John Woiderski of the Cheboygan Post Office.

As a part of this food drive, residents around the City of Cheboygan will be asked to place canned and dry food items in their mailboxes, such as pasta, cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables and tuna fish. When the mail carrier delivers their mail, these food items will be removed and replaced with the person's mail.

Cards detailing the food drive will be delivered to residents around Cheboygan in the next several days with the mail, so people can be ready to take part in the event.

All of the food collected will then be taken back to the Cheboygan Post Office, to be delivered to the local food banks.

Cheboygan City Mayor Pro Tem Brett Mallory, who also works for the post office in Cheboygan, said the mail carriers have been doing this food drive at least once a year since he has been there. He started in 2008 and the post office had been participating in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, along with other post offices across the country. This food drive always takes place the second Saturday in May.

"The post office has been doing it for several years, but had stopped because of COVID-19," said Cheboygan Salvation Army Business Manager Roman Hank.

The food collected from the residents of the county will go to helping needy families in the community.

Hank said the Salvation Army is always collecting donations of food to help stock the shelves of the food pantry to help the less fortunate in the community. Right now, he said the shelves of the pantry are a little thin on the food items that can be handed out to families.

"We are averaging around 20 families a month now," said Hank. "It had been more than that prior to COVID, but we anticipate that the numbers will go up because of inflation. Inflation hurts the low income the hardest, because they have the least amount of extra money to spend."

The Salvation Army will take any kind of non-perishable food items someone wants to donate. Anything that is donated, as long as it is not expired, will in turn be given to the members of the community who need the extra help.

There are several basics which are continually asked for, such as macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned soup and canned fruits and vegetables, as they are easily prepared and eaten.

"Anything will work for us," said Hank. "Whatever folks want to give, we will take."

Hank said the food pantry at the Salvation Army is always in need of the basic shelf stable food products. However, due to a generous anonymous donor and the Cheboygan Rotary Club, the Salvation Army was able to purchase a new commercial size refrigerator and freezer. This allows the organization to take in more frozen products, vegetables, and dairy products, with the goal of being able to provide nutritious food to those who are in need.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan Post Office hosting 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive for local food banks