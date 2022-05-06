Baseball, softball brackets released: Area players who can impact their teams

The NCHSAA baseball and softball playoff brackets were released Monday and first-round games are Tuesday. Here is a look at the top players for area teams projected to make the postseason that could help their teams make deep playoff runs as well as the first-round pairings:

Baseball

Brandon Bannerman, Southwest: The junior bats .433 with 27 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and two home runs. He also had 14 strikeouts.

Owen Bellamy, Croatan: The senior is 4-1 with a 1.81 earned run average through 31 innings with 54 strikeouts. He also hits .300 with 18 runs, 11 RBIs and seven doubles.

Ryan Brinkley, Swansboro: The sophomore hits .420 with 14 runs and three doubles. He is also 2-0 with a 1.68 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Nick Cavenaugh, East Duplin: The senior is 10-0 on the mound with a 0.39 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 54 innings. He also hits .382 with 28 runs, 17 RBIs, two doubles and two triples.

Jackson Gause, East Duplin: The junior is 7-0 with a 0.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 39 innings. He also hits .288 with 18 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles and a triple.

Jayden Gonzalez, Southwest: The senior hits .500 with 25 runs, 19 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and a home run. He also had 14 stolen bases.

Rusty Haswell, Swansboro: The sophomore hits .345 with 28 runs, 10 RBIs and two triples and had 26 stolen bases. He is also 2-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Sam Hoy, Croatan: The senior leads the Cougars with a .463 average, 22 runs. 26 RBIs. He also hits for power as he had six home runs, eight doubles and two triples. He is also 1-2 on the mound with a 2.17 ERA through 29 innings with 28 strikeouts.

Preston Jensen, Swansboro: The senior hits .338 with 28 runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and two triples and had 20 stolen bases. He is also 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with 49 strikeouts.

Jaden Mansfield, Swansboro: The junior tops the team with a .441 average with 18 RBIs, 13 runs and five doubles.

Matthew McCray, Croatan: The senior leads the team with 11 stolen bases. He also hits .410 with 20 runs, 11 RBIs and five doubles. He is 2-0 with a 3.39 ERA in 20 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.

Liam McFadden, Croatan: The sophomore is second in team hitting at .424 with 18 runs, 16 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and a home run. He is 1-2 on the mound with a 4.32 ERA through 22 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts.

Avery Noble, East Duplin: The junior hits .333 with 17 runs, 11 RBIs and four doubles.

Chase Pierce, East Duplin: The senior leads the Panthers in hitting at .396 with 17 RBIs, four double and a home run.

Dominic Szybka, Southwest: The senior hits .524 with 27 runs, 14 RBIs with two doubles and two triples.

Tanner Whitehead, Southwest: The junior leads the team with a .526 average with 27 runs, 36 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and three home runs. He also has struck out 28 batters in 24 innings.

Softball

Emily Beckett, Dixon: The sophomore bats .377 with 24 runs, 22 RBIs, eight doubles and five triples.

Morgan Brown, East Duplin: The freshman is 7-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.

Kinsley Bond, East Duplin: The sophomore hits .389 with 19 runs and three triples.

Emily Cassidy, Dixon: The senior leads her team with a .612 average with 33 RBIs, 20 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and a home run.

Tori Dennis, Richlands: The junior hits .375 with 19 runs, 10 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and a home run.

Peyton Eckert, Swansboro: The junior is 8-4 with a 0.74 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings.

Mackenzie Goin, Richlands: The freshman is 8-4 with a 0.70 ERA in 89 2/3 innings with 164 strikeouts and only 14 walks.

Arianna Hoffman, Swansboro: The sophomore bats .453 with 31 runs, 13 RBIs and two doubles. She also has 31 stolen bases.

Payton Jensen, Swansboro: The freshman hits .464 with 29 RBIs, 16 runs and three triples. She also has 18 stolen bases.

Hailey King, East Duplin: The senior bats .333 with 20 runs, 14 RBIs and two triples. She has also pitched 41 innings and struck out 32.

Tara Lepore, Swansboro: The senior leads her team by hitting .614 with 34 runs, 14 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and one home run. She also has 41 stolen bases.

Chandler Mobley, East Duplin: The junior leads her team by hitting .556 with 29 RBIs, 27 runs, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs.

Alivia Nokes, Dixon: The freshman bats .450 with 25 runs, 20 RBIs, seven doubles, five triples and three home runs. She also has 19 stolen bases.

Hannah Oakes, Dixon: The sophomore is 11-6 with a 2.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings. She also hits .290 with 11 RBIs, six doubles and two triples.

Addi O’Brien, Dixon: The sophomore bats .410 with 30 runs and 10 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.

Camdyn Peck, Swansboro: The senior hits .345 with 14 RBIs, two doubles, one triple and two home runs. She is also 7-2 with 47 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Jocelyn Powell, Richlands: The senior leads her team with a .478 average with 22 RBIs, 19 runs, nine doubles, one triple and one home run. She also had 19 stolen bases.

Reagan Stapleton, Richlands: The bats .438 with 22 runs and leads the team with 23 stolen bases.

Kaydin Williams, Richlands: The senior hits .358 with 16 RBIs, 12 runs, four doubles and a triple.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Baseball

First Round (Tuesday)

2-A

No. 32 Manteo (6-13) at No. 1 East Duplin (21-0)

No. 20 Southwest (12-8) at No. 13 South Lenoir (15-5)

3-A

No. 27 Swansboro (15-7) at No. 6 West Carteret (16-6)

No. 26 Croatan (12-9-1) at No. 7 Northern Nash (18-4)

Softball

First round (Tuesday)

1-A

No. 23 Lejeune (3-9) at No. 10 Clover Garden (13-4)

2-A

No. 21 East Bladen (10-8) at No. 12 East Duplin (17-5)

3-A

No. 32 Jacksonville (9-12) at No. 1 Eastern Alamance (19-1)

No. 17 Swansboro (16-6) at No. 16 West Johnston (15-4)

No. 27 Croatan (4-11) at No. 6 Richlands (15-7)

No. 22 Dixon (14-9) at No. 11 Vance County (8-6)

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Baseball, softball brackets released: Area players who can impact their teams