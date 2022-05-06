ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Baseball, softball brackets released: Area players who can impact their teams

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 6 days ago

The NCHSAA baseball and softball playoff brackets were released Monday and first-round games are Tuesday. Here is a look at the top players for area teams projected to make the postseason that could help their teams make deep playoff runs as well as the first-round pairings:

Baseball

Brandon Bannerman, Southwest: The junior bats .433 with 27 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and two home runs. He also had 14 strikeouts.

Owen Bellamy, Croatan: The senior is 4-1 with a 1.81 earned run average through 31 innings with 54 strikeouts. He also hits .300 with 18 runs, 11 RBIs and seven doubles.

Ryan Brinkley, Swansboro: The sophomore hits .420 with 14 runs and three doubles. He is also 2-0 with a 1.68 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Nick Cavenaugh, East Duplin: The senior is 10-0 on the mound with a 0.39 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 54 innings. He also hits .382 with 28 runs, 17 RBIs, two doubles and two triples.

Panther leader: East Duplin's Nick Cavenaugh goes from 'big golfer' to undefeated pitcher

Jackson Gause, East Duplin: The junior is 7-0 with a 0.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 39 innings. He also hits .288 with 18 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles and a triple.

Jayden Gonzalez, Southwest: The senior hits .500 with 25 runs, 19 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and a home run. He also had 14 stolen bases.

Less pressure: Now committed, Southwest's Jayden Gonzalez believes the pressure is off

Rusty Haswell, Swansboro: The sophomore hits .345 with 28 runs, 10 RBIs and two triples and had 26 stolen bases. He is also 2-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Sam Hoy, Croatan: The senior leads the Cougars with a .463 average, 22 runs. 26 RBIs. He also hits for power as he had six home runs, eight doubles and two triples. He is also 1-2 on the mound with a 2.17 ERA through 29 innings with 28 strikeouts.

Preston Jensen, Swansboro: The senior hits .338 with 28 runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and two triples and had 20 stolen bases. He is also 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with 49 strikeouts.

Leading the Pirates: Pirate captain: Preston Jensen, Swansboro baseball improve hand-in-hand

Jaden Mansfield, Swansboro: The junior tops the team with a .441 average with 18 RBIs, 13 runs and five doubles.

Matthew McCray, Croatan: The senior leads the team with 11 stolen bases. He also hits .410 with 20 runs, 11 RBIs and five doubles. He is 2-0 with a 3.39 ERA in 20 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.

Liam McFadden, Croatan: The sophomore is second in team hitting at .424 with 18 runs, 16 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and a home run. He is 1-2 on the mound with a 4.32 ERA through 22 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts.

Avery Noble, East Duplin: The junior hits .333 with 17 runs, 11 RBIs and four doubles.

Chase Pierce, East Duplin: The senior leads the Panthers in hitting at .396 with 17 RBIs, four double and a home run.

Undefeated: Senior leaders, strong juniors have East Duplin on cusp of first conference title in over 20 years

Dominic Szybka, Southwest: The senior hits .524 with 27 runs, 14 RBIs with two doubles and two triples.

Tanner Whitehead, Southwest: The junior leads the team with a .526 average with 27 runs, 36 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and three home runs. He also has struck out 28 batters in 24 innings.

Softball

Emily Beckett, Dixon: The sophomore bats .377 with 24 runs, 22 RBIs, eight doubles and five triples.

Morgan Brown, East Duplin: The freshman is 7-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.

Kinsley Bond, East Duplin: The sophomore hits .389 with 19 runs and three triples.

Inspiration: East Duplin softball's Kinsley Bond hopes to inspire others who wear hearing aids

Emily Cassidy, Dixon: The senior leads her team with a .612 average with 33 RBIs, 20 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and a home run.

Luck and skill: Luck, trust have Dixon softball's Cassidy hitting near .700

Tori Dennis, Richlands: The junior hits .375 with 19 runs, 10 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and a home run.

Peyton Eckert, Swansboro: The junior is 8-4 with a 0.74 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings.

Mackenzie Goin, Richlands: The freshman is 8-4 with a 0.70 ERA in 89 2/3 innings with 164 strikeouts and only 14 walks.

Strikeouts: 30-strikeout game puts Richlands' Mackenzie Goin into top 10 of NCHSAA softball records

Arianna Hoffman, Swansboro: The sophomore bats .453 with 31 runs, 13 RBIs and two doubles. She also has 31 stolen bases.

Payton Jensen, Swansboro: The freshman hits .464 with 29 RBIs, 16 runs and three triples. She also has 18 stolen bases.

Hailey King, East Duplin: The senior bats .333 with 20 runs, 14 RBIs and two triples. She has also pitched 41 innings and struck out 32.

Tara Lepore, Swansboro: The senior leads her team by hitting .614 with 34 runs, 14 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and one home run. She also has 41 stolen bases.

Heading to A&T: Swansboro's Tara Lepore overcomes ACL injury to lead Pirates, earn spot for A&T

Chandler Mobley, East Duplin: The junior leads her team by hitting .556 with 29 RBIs, 27 runs, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs.

Strong bat: East Duplin hitting machine Chandler Mobley shows strength with bat

Alivia Nokes, Dixon: The freshman bats .450 with 25 runs, 20 RBIs, seven doubles, five triples and three home runs. She also has 19 stolen bases.

Hannah Oakes, Dixon: The sophomore is 11-6 with a 2.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings. She also hits .290 with 11 RBIs, six doubles and two triples.

Addi O’Brien, Dixon: The sophomore bats .410 with 30 runs and 10 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.

Camdyn Peck, Swansboro: The senior hits .345 with 14 RBIs, two doubles, one triple and two home runs. She is also 7-2 with 47 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Jocelyn Powell, Richlands: The senior leads her team with a .478 average with 22 RBIs, 19 runs, nine doubles, one triple and one home run. She also had 19 stolen bases.

Reagan Stapleton, Richlands: The bats .438 with 22 runs and leads the team with 23 stolen bases.

Kaydin Williams, Richlands: The senior hits .358 with 16 RBIs, 12 runs, four doubles and a triple.

More: Father's deployment still hard for Richlands softball senior Kaydin Williams

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Baseball

First Round (Tuesday)

2-A

No. 32 Manteo (6-13) at No. 1 East Duplin (21-0)

No. 20 Southwest (12-8) at No. 13 South Lenoir (15-5)

3-A

No. 27 Swansboro (15-7) at No. 6 West Carteret (16-6)

No. 26 Croatan (12-9-1) at No. 7 Northern Nash (18-4)

Softball

First round (Tuesday)

1-A

No. 23 Lejeune (3-9) at No. 10 Clover Garden (13-4)

2-A

No. 21 East Bladen (10-8) at No. 12 East Duplin (17-5)

3-A

No. 32 Jacksonville (9-12) at No. 1 Eastern Alamance (19-1)

No. 17 Swansboro (16-6) at No. 16 West Johnston (15-4)

No. 27 Croatan (4-11) at No. 6 Richlands (15-7)

No. 22 Dixon (14-9) at No. 11 Vance County (8-6)

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Baseball, softball brackets released: Area players who can impact their teams

