POTUS

Biden's Alternatives to Detention Not Working, More Costly

By Nik Rajkovic
 4 days ago

Even if the Biden administration keeps Title 42 in place, the White House already tripled the number of illegal aliens in its " Alternatives to Detention " program.

The Biden White House essentially abandoned the use of ICE in favor of electronic monitoring, claiming a higher rate of those checking in for their asylum hearing.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, recently visited the border, saying a lot has changed in the past year.

"The border has gotten so bad, combined with other problems, inflation and all this cultural wackiness Democrats are getting involved in. Down in South Texas, which is like 98 percent Mexican-American, is moving Republican."

The administration justified the ankle monitors and cell phones as a more cost-effective measure than detaining illegals.

However, CIS reported in February that U.S. taxpayers are shelling out about three thousand more per illegal alien on electric monitoring than they would in detention.

"The root cause of that disaster at the border is sitting in the White House," says Krikorian. "Until that changes, even with a Republican Congress, it's not going to be much better down there regardless of what Republicans try to do or what Gov. Greg Abbott tries to do."

"All of those things can help a little bit," he added. "But the root cause is sitting in the Oval Office."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er94o_0fUtWRFw00
Photo: AFP

