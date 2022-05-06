ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Hey! Celebrating Willie Mays’ 91st Birthday

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
Willie Mays makes the game-saving catch in the Giants' 1954 World Series opener against the Cleveland Indians during Game 1 on September 29, 1954 at the Polo Ground V in New York, New York.
Willie Mays (right) is congratulated by Jackie Robinson after the Giants beat Brooklyn 7-1 to enter the World Series on September 20, 1954.
Willie Mays and club president Horace Stoneham are spotted together at Candlestick Park.
Willie Mays watches his hit ball go over the left field fence at Astrodome in Houston, earning his 511th home run.
Willie Mays serves ice cream during a party for children at his San Francisco home on Feb. 16, 1963.
Willie Mays looks on while sitting in the dugout before a game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California in the early 1970's.
Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, both National League All-Stars, poses together during batting practice prior to playing the All Star game on July 14, 1970 in Cincinnati.
Willie Mays takes a swing during a Major League Baseball game in 1973 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City.
Willie Mays (right) and Barry Bonds pose before an MLB All Star game at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California in 1992.
Willie Mays (left), Frank Robinson (center), and Willie McCovey are seen together on the field before the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 13, 2017 in San Francisco.
Willie Mays and Barack Obama pose as the former president receives a jersey from Hall of Fame player and San Francisco Giants General Manager Brian Sabean on July 25, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Willie Mays waves to the crowd during the pre-game celebration in honor of his 90th birthday prior on May 7, 2021 in San Francisco.
