ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Madonna asks Pope Francis to meet and discuss her ‘blasphemous’ behavior

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEzDm_0fUtWBNY00

Papa, please preach.

Madonna reached out to Pope Francis nearly two decades after the Vatican condemned her “blasphemous” behavior.

The singer — born Madonna Louise Ciccone — said she’d like a second chance to make things right, vowing she’s nothing less than “a good Catholic.”

“Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear,” Madonna tweeted at the pope. “It’s been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?”

The newly single star added, “I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair.”

The pope has yet to respond to Madonna.

Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ?
I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna

— Madonna (@Madonna) May 5, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The pop star was famously slammed by the Catholic Church following her controversial 2006 performance in Rome in which she was “crucified” on stage as part of the act.

Speaking at the time, the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini spoke with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, saying that the “Queen of Pop” took it “too far,” slamming the performance as “blasphemous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ew9UT_0fUtWBNY00
Pope Francis has yet to respond to the “Queen of Pop.”
Getty Images

“To crucify herself during the concert in the city of popes and martyrs is an act of open hostility. It is nothing short of a scandal and an attempt to generate publicity,” the cardinal said at the time, according to Standard .

“The time will come when this woman will realize that Christ died on the cross for her as well, that he spilt his blood for her. I feel pity for her.”

Madonna previously mentioned she was brought up as a Catholic and has been vocal about her relationship with religion, calling it “funny” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I like to provoke, it’s in my DNA. But nine times out of 10, there’s a reason for it,” she told the magazine back in 2013, saying she is not “a big fan of rules.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Christ
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth, 96, cancels appearance due to ‘episodic mobility problems’

Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending a royal engagement on Tuesday due to health issues. Her Royal Highness, 96, “continues to experience episodic mobility problems,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement released on Monday. The Palace added that in “consultation with her doctors,” the Queen has “reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.” The statement concluded by sharing that Prince Charles will take over her duties at the event. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy