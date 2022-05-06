ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LBC news anchor fooled by local election parody meme

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

LBC anchor Iain Dale was caught out while covering the local elections last night, after reading out a parody meme believing it to be true.

Social media was flooded with hot takes and reactions as polling took place in the UK on Thursday – as well as a few well-observed jokes.

Dale failed to recognise a meme format which has been circulating every election night over recent years, and repeated it live on air while discussing ' beergate '.

In February 2022, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was cleared of breaking lockdown rules after he was filmed drinking a beer while having food in an office in April 2021, but publications have been recirculating the story with some Tory MPs calling for the police to reinvestigate the case in the run up to the local elections.

Speaking on the show, Dale said: “I’ve seen someone on Twitter earlier saying they went into a polling station and a 95-year-old lady was there saying: ‘Where can I can my vote on beergate?’ And she got a round of applause from other people in the polling station…”

People who have been glued to election Twitter over recent years will likely recognise the format of the joke, which was inspired by a post during the Brexit referendum in 2016 which quickly got out of hand.

Back then, social media user Keith Adams posted: “Just took 93yr Mum to vote, she’s registered blind. In a very loud voice she said, “Which box for out?” A cheer went up from waiting voters.”

It quickly inspired hundreds of mock responses, with people making up their own false stories.

One such person was journalist Sam Freedman, whose tweet was read out by Dale, and who quickly put the record straight afterwards.

He wrote in response: “When I did this tweet I genuinely thought it would be liked by maybe 50 politics nerds as a call back to an old meme.

“15k likes later and this happens. Twitter is a very strange and unpredictable place.”

It comes after Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.

The biggest result in the capital for the party was Wandsworth, though, which is often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.

Indy100

Lorraine Kelly made the best Boris Johnson dig at the Baftas

After Boris Johnson’s embarrassing live interview mishap last week, Lorraine Kelly made the best joke about it at the Bafta TV awards show.In a live interview with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain last week, the prime minister had to be cut off from his rambling answer as they had run out of time.Reid told the PM: “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues that you have brought up in this interview.”Johnson’s response unintentionally spoke volumes about how in touch he is with the British public, as he replied, “who’s Lorraine?”The broadcast then switched to Lorraine Kelly who...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Right-wing commentator slammed for his take on why Ncuti Gatwa got Doctor Who role

A right-wing commentator caused uproar across social media for his remarks on the new Doctor Who casting. Fans were ecstatic to learn that Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be featured as the new lead in Doctor Who. The 29-year-old will be the 14th Time Lord on the sci-fi show and the first person of colour to play the lead role.However, British conservative political commentator and GB News host Darren Grimes had a snarky bone to pick with BBC's decision. Taking to Twitter, Grimes penned: "The BBC has gone for a black and gay man to be the next...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Tory MP's reaction to Starmer's police investigation shows he doesn't understand how policing works

Last week, it was announced that Sir Keir Starmer is to be investigated by Durham police over a potential breach of lockdown rules.The Labour leader has consistently denied that any rules were broken but has pledged to resign if he does receive a fine.The potential breach, a beer-and-curry gathering which he said was for work, took place in April 2021 in northeast England and is being investigated by Durham police – a fact that seems to have been overlooked by one Tory MP, who suggested that the London Metropolitan police should investigate.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been...
U.K.
Indy100

9 highlights from the Bafta TV awards

Last night, the annual Bafta TV Awards celebrated some of the amazing television we have enjoyed over the last year.Stars from across the small screen gathered in London on Sunday evening for the ceremony hosted by comedian and actor Richard Ayoade.Some of the big winners included Jodie Comer, Sean Bean and Ant and Dec, whose weekend show Saturday Night Takeaway won best entertainment programme after recently resuming after time off the air due to Covid.Here's a look at the highlights reel:Ant and Dec wonThe Geordie presenting pair picked up a Bafta for Saturday Night Takeaway, which sees the pair regularly...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel to appear on Question Time next week

Sebastian Vettel is set to join the Question Time panel next week in London, making him the first active Formula One driver to appear on the BBC political debate show.The four-time F1 world champion will join host Fiona Bruce in Hackney, London on Thursday, May 12 where members of a live audience can put questions on topical matters to the panellists which include MPs and political figures, along with a variety of notable public figures. "I think there’s a lot that I can learn," Vettel told Autosport. “It’s an interesting opportunity, because it’s just different. I’m looking forward to it."Sign...
MOTORSPORTS
Indy100

17 questions that are impossible to answer

Reddit is great for asking impossible questions that really get people thinking. SO when over on the r/AskReddit thread, one user posed the question: "What's the most mind-blowing philosophical question you can think of?" responders didn't hold back.From questions about the universe's size to why we die, Redditors dug deep to think of the questions that will leave you pondering life. But most of them left us stumped...1. If God exists and He (or She) revealed themselves, would people accept God as God?This is especially interesting if you imagine God to appear nothing like the way He's depicted. 2. If...
REDDIT
Indy100

Gary Lineker has hilarious response to rumours James Corden is going to replace him on MOTD

Gary Lineker is known for his witty tweets, so when rumours started flying around about the Match of the Day host being replaced, he responded in the best way.The 61-year-old former professional footballer has presented the programme since 1999 and is the BBC's highest earner with a £1.36m salary in his job where he and fellow pundits analyse the football highlights from the Premier League.When comedian and actor James Corden recently announced he was quitting his hosting duties on the late-night US talk show The Late, Late Show with James Corden after eight years and his final episode will air...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

The bottom of postboxes have to be seen to be believed

The humble red post box is something most people see all the time, but you’ve probably never given a thought to what the bottom of one looks like.Now thanks to a viral picture, people’s minds have been blown as it revealed they go way deeper underground than almost anyone knew.In a picture tweeted by Twitter user @fecklessfox100, they revealed the little known fact that iconic red postboxes are actually much bigger than they appear at ground level.Alongside a picture of three post boxes showing the bottom part of them, they wrote: “Today is the day I learnt that they’re not...
TWITTER
Indy100

Indy100

