Giancarlo Stanton’s lost 2019 season had an unfortunate affect on the New York Yankees. Besides robbing the team of his incredible power, it also pushed Aaron Boone to almost exclusively slot him into the DH role for the next two seasons in an effort to keep the former MVP healthy. In the pandemic-shortened 2021 seasons, he was the DH in all 23 games in which he played. In 2021, he at least had 26 games playing in the field, but that was dwarfed by his 108 starts as DH.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO