Las Vegas, NV

Inspired by LGBTQ employees, Taco Bell debuts Drag Brunch Tour set to be across US

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Drag performers, from left to right, Anetra, Mirage Amuro, Coco Montrese, and Taco Bell's Drag Brunch host Key Sedia, attend the kick-off event of the tour on May 1 in Las Vegas. From May to June, the brunch will make its way to four other cities: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale. The concept for Taco Bell Drag Brunch was born from several members within Taco Bell's LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Live Más Pride, according to a company press release.

Are you tired of eating a chalupa while watching "RuPaul’s Drag Race" from your couch? Well, those days could be behind you.

Some lucky fans of the fast-food restaurant will have the chance to watch drag performances from the comfort of a Taco Bell Cantina.

Taco Bell kicked off their new drag brunch on May 1 at its flagship cantina in Las Vegas. In May to June, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour will make its way to four other cities: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale.

Coco Montrese performs during the Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour on May 1 in the Las Vegas Flagship Cantina.
Drag performer and Taco Bell Drag Brunch host Kay Sedia attends a show May 1, 2022, at the Las Vegas, Nevada, Taco Bell Cantina.
A Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour promotional image. Taco Bell

The idea for the brunch came from members within Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Live Más Pride, according to a company press release.

"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful art form of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families," said Sean Tresvant, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell.

Drag performer and “taco extraordinaire” Kay Sedia hosts each show, which is open to adults.

The Las Vegas show featured local drag performers Coco Montrese, Mirage Amuro and Anetra. Each brunch also spotlights the It Gets Better Project , a non-profit organization to empower LGBTQ youth.

Among the Taco Bell breakfast offerings available to attendees: a new $5 Bell Breakfast Box, coffee, mimosas and more items.

Last Vegas drag artist Mirage Amuro performs at the Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kay Sedia speaks to the crowd with local drag performers, from left to right, Mirage Amuro, Anetra and Coco Montrese during the first stop in Taco Bell's drag brunch tour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inspired by LGBTQ employees, Taco Bell debuts Drag Brunch Tour set to be across US

Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
3d ago

We are at a stage in our history where we are celebrating homosexuality and gender desforia like it's something wonderful. It is not the norm and it is not something that needs to be celebrated. If you're gay fine be gay quit throwing it in my face.

rob roberts
3d ago

Can't they just rent a room with no windows, phones, cameras and they can eat all the sausage heros and fish tacos they want ????..

Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
3d ago

Why are we celebrating homosexuality but not celebrating Is normal sexuality? Because one need not celebrate sexuality it's something you do in the bedroom. Gays want their sexuality to always be out there. Her children do not need to be sexualized by deviants.

