LT Technology Services' 5th edition of Academia-Industry Initiative TECHgium concludes with Breakthrough Innovations
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): LT Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure play engineering services company, announced the successful conclusion of the 5th Edition of its widely acclaimed annual academia-industry innovation initiative, TECHgiumreg;. Conceptualized to provide engineering students with an early exposure to real-life...www.thedallasnews.net
Comments / 0