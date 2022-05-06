Review: Justice Is…

A former civil servant received a six-figure pay-out from the government over discrimination after she says was subjected to “insidious” racism during a 20-year battle with the Ministry of Justice.Olivea Ebanks, 58, worked at the ministry for almost 20 years and took it to court three times; in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 for cases respectively won, lost and settled, The Independent can reveal. During that time, an internal investigation within the prison service found there was scope for institutional racism yet the ministry has denied such issues plague the department. Ms Ebanks claims she was called racially...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO