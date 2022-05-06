ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Radiation, radon testing potentially weeks away at Colonia High School

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Results from radiation and radon testing at Colonia High School are potentially weeks away, but concern still lingers over suspected cancer clusters in the area of Woodbridge.

A whistleblower who spoke to News 12 says he's linked 120 cases of rare brain tumors to people who attended or worked at the school.

The issue is getting the attention of lawmakers.

RELATED: Colonia cancer cluster testers to use spring break week to finish data collection

RELATED: Environmental firm collects data at Woodbridge school amid cancer cluster concerns

RELATED: Testing to begin at Colonia HS after man discovers possible evidence of cancer cluster

Rep. Frank Pallone said Thursday night, "I've asked the Department of Environmental Protection to show its commitment to the community and its concerns by reimbursing Woodbridge for the cost of the environmental studies and by taking over any subsequent tests if they are necessary in the future."

He goes on to say, “I have asked the New Jersey Department of Health to create a process to collect and verify the cases so health experts can complete a scientific evaluation. The state has agreed to work with Mayor McCormac to create a 'portal' to collect the necessary information."

Parents are pushing for answers. Nearly 3,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding more public information from investigators.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joseph Massimino says there is no current health threat at the school.

