Taimane rips and roars with entrancing set

We love to mix everything from styles to colors and especially patterns. After all, new traditional design is a mix itself. It is classic and fresh, livable and luxe, formal and fun. The goal is to take “traditional” elements and turn them into “new” design concepts that paint the story of you in your home. Pattern mixing is the starting point to be creative and show personality; it is the perfect excuse to be wild and free and throw the rulebook out the window. Without a rulebook, you can start to create a uniquely wonderful home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO