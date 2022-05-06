ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Taimane rips and roars with entrancing set

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been three years since ukulele virtuoso Taimane has graced the Kahilu...

West Hawaii Today

Style at Home: The art of pattern mixing

We love to mix everything from styles to colors and especially patterns. After all, new traditional design is a mix itself. It is classic and fresh, livable and luxe, formal and fun. The goal is to take “traditional” elements and turn them into “new” design concepts that paint the story of you in your home. Pattern mixing is the starting point to be creative and show personality; it is the perfect excuse to be wild and free and throw the rulebook out the window. Without a rulebook, you can start to create a uniquely wonderful home.
Savannah Morning News

The Artists and the Truck come to Location Gallery to culminate 30 years of friendship and art

The Artists and the Truck group show is exhibiting some great artwork, and yet the show isn’t really about the artwork at all. Nearly 30 years ago, a group of young men came to work on a truck at SCAD. Bonding through hard work, art, family, and friendship they became almost like brothers. With the group’s fourth exhibition at Location Gallery, once again curated by fellow artist and gallery director Peter Roberts, the now 40- and 50-year-olds are collaborating...
