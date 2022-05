Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of American defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season and has been with them through promotions from the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18, 2019-20 and this season, and relegations from the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO