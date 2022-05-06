ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Home Zone: Tinting your windows at home

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Scott Jones shows our viewers how easy it is to tint your home's windows. New Dimension of...

fox59.com

Fox 59

St. Luke Robotics Team Competition

Robotics teams continue to grow in popularity and kids are getting involved at a young age. Local income tax raise proposed for Boone County …. 17-year-old in critical condition; shot after using …. Washington Township Parks gets ready for Murphy Aquatic …. Broad Ripple Art Fair is back!. Art of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Daily Ledger

Memories of the outhouse

Your wonderful indoor bathroom. If you’re under 50, you may not realize just how good you have it. Regardless of the weather or time of day, when we had to go, we sprinted to the outhouse behind the house, which seemed varying distances from the house in direct correlation to our urgency. ...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 59

New exhibit honors late Zionsville artist Nancy Noel

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit is honoring the late Zionsville artist Nancy Noel. Nancy Noel was a contemporary impressionist artist from Zionsville, Indiana. The Nancy NoelExhibit, hosted by CV Art and Frame, will be honoring the late artist, featuring Nancy’s finest works. During the exhibition, a number of...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Lifestyle
Fox 59

Indianapolis Motor Speedway shares Indy 500 fashion ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — Get in the May spirit by incorporating some Indy 500 fashion into your wardrobe. Luisa Macer, manager of community outreach and fan engagement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, showed us some some race-inspired fashions to rock this race season, from T-shirts to checkered heels to fanny packs. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Metro Sikh Community grapples with murder of Avon man

INDIANAPOLIS — Sajit Kaur is a cancer survivor and was in India when she received word in late April that her son, Harpreet, was missing on Indianapolis’ west side after telling his father he would return following a quick trip to the grocery store. “They cook something and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

