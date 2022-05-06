Towe String Road Convenience Center has fulltime opening

BLOUNTVILLE — From the moment Jeff Stinson first grabbed the steering wheel of an 18-wheeler, he knew that he wanted to be a truck driver. “My grandfather drove a truck for McKinney Bridge Co. a long time ago, and when I was little, he would take me out there, he’d set me in his lap, and he would let me steer the truck. And right then, I fell in love with trucks,” Stinson said. “I had a desire inside me; that’s just something I want to do.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO