Towe String Road Convenience Center has fulltime opening

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Get ready for beaver nuggets, y'all: Buc-ee's opens in Cumberland County, Tennessee next month. The Texas-based country store and gas station will open its doors along Interstate 40 in Crossville in June of this year, according to their website. It'll be the first-ever location in the Volunteer State.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man and woman were both arrested early Monday morning after authorities found drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an on-patrol deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 390 shortly after […]
KINGSPORT — Hail hit the greater Kingsport area Friday afternoon, in the Colonial Heights area south of downtown, in the Greenacres area and near Indian Path Medical Center, among other locations. Meanwhile, wind downed trees to the west in Hawkins County and near the Willowbrook Subdivision out Sullivan Gardens...
BLOUNTVILLE — From the moment Jeff Stinson first grabbed the steering wheel of an 18-wheeler, he knew that he wanted to be a truck driver. “My grandfather drove a truck for McKinney Bridge Co. a long time ago, and when I was little, he would take me out there, he’d set me in his lap, and he would let me steer the truck. And right then, I fell in love with trucks,” Stinson said. “I had a desire inside me; that’s just something I want to do.”
Comments / 0