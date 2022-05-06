ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-China's to cut volume of soybeans in next week's sale from state reserves

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will sell another 314,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said on...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

China Jan-April soybean imports down 0.8% at 28.36 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in the first four months of the year edged down from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday. China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 28.36 million tonnes in the January-April period, down 0.8% from the same period a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China's April soybean imports rise after delayed cargo arrivals

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in April climbed from a month ago, helped by the arrival of cargoes delayed by poor weather and slow harvests in South America, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top soybean importer brought in 8.08 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs 1.5% on supply woes; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.5% on Monday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed wheat exports from the Black Sea region, a key supplier, and fuelled concerns over tight global supply, while corn and soybeans lost ground. The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat (CBOT) was...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

China meat imports drop 36% on year in April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 592,000 tonnes of meat in April, down 35.7% from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad. Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans lower as planting progresses

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to five-week lows on Monday as warmer weather quickens spring planting progress across much of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT July soybean futures dropped 36-3/4 cents at $15.85-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $15.78, its lowest since April 4. * CBOT July soyoil lost 1.16 cents to 79.74 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures fell $10.80 to $402.80 per ton. * U.S. exporters readied 503,414 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 5, the USDA said, down 16.75% from the previous week but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * China's soybean imports during the first four months of the year inched lower, customs data showed, while meat imports fell 36% versus 2021. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises annual sales forecast on higher U.S. meat prices

(Adds quotes from Tyson CEO and analyst) May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc raised its full-year sales outlook on Monday as soaring meat prices drove its quarterly revenue and earnings above expectations. Meatpackers have come under scrutiny from the White House and Congress over high prices, with the Biden...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat under pressure as U.S. crop conditions improve; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Tuesday with improved ratings of the U.S. winter crop keeping a lid on prices, while soybeans and corn ticked higher. "An improvement in U.S. weather is going to take out the weather risk premium which has been built...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tyson Foods raises annual sales view

May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Monday as the top U.S. meatpacker benefits from rising prices and strong demand for beef and chicken. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson now expects full-year sales of $52 billion to $54 billion, compared with its prior estimate for the upper end of a $49 billion to $51 billion range.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat lower, global production adds support

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, pressured by recent rainfall in parts of the U.S. Great Plains that are thought to have aided winter wheat production in the area, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract lost 15-3/4 cents at $10.92-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 6-1/4 cents to $11.64-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 2 cents to $12.06-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters readied 236,847 tonnes of wheat for shipment during the week ended May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, down 39.65% from the previous week, but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * Canada is looking to aid Ukraine's efforts to export grain blocked from shipment by Russia's ongoing invasion of the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. * Egypt aims to increase wheat production to meet 65% of its consumption by 2025 up from 45% in 2020, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

China Eastern Airlines to raise up to $2.2 bln through A-Share sale

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp (600115.SS) plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.23 billion) in a share sale to expand its fleet and to replenish working capital, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday. The Chinese airline...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

China urges crack down on illegal destruction of wheat crop

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's provincial authorities have been asked to investigate suspected illegal destruction of wheat fields for construction projects, and cases of the current crop being diverted into silage, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. China expects a good winter wheat harvest this year, the Ministry of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-Tesla stutters under tighter Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID

(Adds latest on Chinese markets, comment from former journalist) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well below capacity on Tuesday, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown, while China's capital kept up its fight with a small but stubborn outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm on strong packer demand

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong packer demand that supported cash prices, indicating a bullish outlook for summer month futures, analysts said. "Packer behavior has been bullish for several weeks now. They are going after the cattle," said Dennis Smith,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 17-18 cents, corn down 7-10 cents, wheat up 10-15 cents

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Concerns about global supply shortfalls support wheat. Most-active contract hit its highest since April 19 during the overnight trading session. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 9 cents at $11.17-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14 cents at $11.84-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 16-3/4 cents higher at $12.25-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling on forecasts for warm and dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest this week, which should allow farmers to make their biggest gains in corn planting progress of the season. * The most-active corn futures contract hit its lowest since April 13 overnight but market ended the session well above that low after Brazil's AgRural cut its forecast for the country's corn harvest to 112.3 million tonnes from 117.3 million. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT July corn noted around its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July corn was last 7-3/4 cents lower at $7.77 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 17 to 18 cents per bushel * Concerns about slowing demand from China and a forecast for good planting weather pushed soybeans to a five-week low overnight. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans fell below the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since April 4 overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 17 cents at $16.05 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL

