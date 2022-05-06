UPDATE 1-China's to cut volume of soybeans in next week's sale from state reserves

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Concerns about global supply shortfalls support wheat. Most-active contract hit its highest since April 19 during the overnight trading session. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 9 cents at $11.17-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14 cents at $11.84-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 16-3/4 cents higher at $12.25-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling on forecasts for warm and dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest this week, which should allow farmers to make their biggest gains in corn planting progress of the season. * The most-active corn futures contract hit its lowest since April 13 overnight but market ended the session well above that low after Brazil's AgRural cut its forecast for the country's corn harvest to 112.3 million tonnes from 117.3 million. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT July corn noted around its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July corn was last 7-3/4 cents lower at $7.77 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 17 to 18 cents per bushel * Concerns about slowing demand from China and a forecast for good planting weather pushed soybeans to a five-week low overnight. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans fell below the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since April 4 overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 17 cents at $16.05 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO