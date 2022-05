It's a horse person's dream to don a floppy hat and sip a mint julep in the stands as their auspiciously named steed of choice barrels around the track at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby is by far the most well-known horse race of the year, as it sets the stage for the three-part American Triple Crown, per the event's website. Experts at ESPN are already narrowing down the top contenders ahead of this Saturday's 148th Derby — some of whom have positively Herculean names like Zandon, Pioneer of Medina, and Ethereal Road. (We're intimidated by the one called Cyberknife).

