ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

I’m still pinching myself: Ex-skipper Richard Gough proud of Rangers success

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxtIh_0fUtJoQi00

Former Rangers skipper Richard Gough admits he had a tear in his eye as he watched his old team reach the Europa League final on the nosiest night he has heard at Ibrox.

The man who skippered Gers to a record-equalling ninth consecutive title, and a European campaign that took them one game from the Champions League final, felt the atmosphere was “spine-tingling” for the semi-final second leg.

Rangers dispatched RB Leipzig 3-1 to overcome a first-leg deficit and set up a trip to Seville to face Eintracht Frankfurt on May 21, with many of the players dedicating the victory to long-serving kit man Jimmy Bell, who died earlier this week.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Gough told BBC Radio Scotland. “I came in on Wednesday night from San Diego and I was at the game. I did some work in the fan zone and I could feel the emotion. It was an emotional night because of Jimmy Bell as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Db11v_0fUtJoQi00

“The team were absolutely fantastic. I played at Ibrox on some huge nights, notably Marseille, Leeds United, winning league titles, but honestly last night was as loud as I’ve heard the place. I have never heard anything like it before. It was spine-tingling to be there.

“I am so proud of the team, I am so proud for the supporters of our club. I was standing with John Greig and I must admit we both had a wee tear in our eye.

“A remarkable achievement from the team and the club from where we were. I don’t think any Rangers supporter saw us making a European final for a while.”

Gough’s former team-mate, Ally McCoist , agreed with the sentiments and reflected on a journey from the bottom tier of Scottish football, which he started as manager.

The Rangers record goalscorer told BT Sport: “I can’t tell you how proud I am of that team, those players, those fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlHnI_0fUtJoQi00

“I have seen victories over Dynamo Kiev and Leeds United when the atmosphere was the best. That will take some beating.

“That performance, to a man, every one of them should be so proud of themselves.

“Nine years ago we were playing East Stirling in the Third Division. We’re in a European final.

“We were playing against one of the top teams in Ibrox that spend £50-60million on players. Giovanni van Bronckhorst got everything tactically spot-on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L67ut_0fUtJoQi00

As well as Bell, McCoist was thinking of his former mentor Walter Smith, who led Gers to the UEFA Cup final in 2008, and died in October last year.

“It’s the first person I thought of,” McCoist said. “Old Walter and Jimmy up there, they will be having a wee dram and a cuddle because that was absolutely magic.”

Former Gers striker Kris Boyd believes the team spirit fired the team to Seville.

“The real togetherness of this team is something you can’t buy and it’s going to get stronger now,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement, not only for Rangers, but the finances of Scottish football are not there to compete with the elite in Europe. But Rangers, with that togetherness and team spirit, have shown you can go far in Europe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAaGF_0fUtJoQi00

Former boss Steven Gerrard sent his congratulations via his Instagram account and added: “What a performance.”

Former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson believes they will go and win the final.

“We’re off to Seville,” he told Go Radio. “I cannot wait.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement and they deserve it. They knocked out the favourites for me, Dortmund. They have gone to tough places in Red Star Belgrade, Braga, and they have come up against a very good team in Leipzig, and they deserve to go through.

“Do you know what? I think they will go one better and I would love nothing more than that to happen. I’ll be there, don’t you worry about that.”

Former Rangers defender Graham Roberts added on Twitter: “Well done to the mighty Rangers what a performance and well done to the supporters you gave the team energy that was for you jimmy bell and Walter smith.”

Former Scotland international Pat Nevin watched Frankfurt beat West Ham but told Rangers they had nothing to fear.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are a really nice team, I enjoyed watching them and I liked the way they didn’t give up attacking,” he said on BBC Radio 5Live.

“But should Rangers be sitting here fearful? Absolutely not. They have got a very good chance of winning that trophy.”

Rangers will go straight into the Champions League group stages if they do so, after it was confirmed earlier this week that Celtic will go straight in if they clinch the title.

After congratulating Rangers, Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Their fantastic performances throughout the competition have made a massive contribution to the country coefficient, with Scotland set to start next season in ninth place in the UEFA rankings.

“This ranking ensures that we continue to have five clubs competing in UEFA competitions, which I am sure will be welcomed by supporters across the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are Uefa’s new proposed Champions League changes?

Uefa’s executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals to usher through the most significant changes to the Champions League in a generation.Last April, days before the failed European Super League plot was launched, Uefa announced that reforms to the Champions League had received unanimous backing from the European Club Association and Uefa Club Competitions Committee.It confirmed plans to change the format of European football’s top club competition from 2024, giving the tournament its first new look in 20 years. The proposals were not met with the same level of backlash that greeted the Super League plans but have...
UEFA
The Independent

Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola refuses to speak until Manchester City transfer is ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City but refused to be drawn on the specifics of his imminent transfer.City are set to trigger Haaland’s £64m release clause and complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who has already established himself as one of the world’s best centre-forwards at the age of just 21.Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad and become one of the club’s highest earners, having also courted interest from Real Madrid.Guardiola has always refused to comment on City’s longstanding interest in Haaland but softened that stance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League could get fifth Champions League spot as Uefa scrap coefficient plan

Uefa is set to scrap its coefficient plan and from 2024 will award two Champions League places to countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous campaign.An agreement has been reached in Vienna between Uefa and the European Club Association on access to the new-look competition.The proposal to award two places in the new 36-team league phase based on individual clubs’ European performances over five years has been scrapped, with critics arguing it created a safety net for failing big clubs and a Super League by default.Instead two places will be awarded to clubs from the countries who...
UEFA
The Independent

Frank Lampard warns Everton to ‘expect the worst’ and focus on own results

Everton manager Frank Lampard is “expecting the worst” in terms of what their relegation rivals can achieve in the final few matches of the season and has warned his players of the dangers of thinking their job is done.Victory over Leicester made it 10 points from five matches and had the effect of lifting them out of the relegation zone into 16th place, one point ahead of both Burnley and Leeds with a match in hand.Their next assignment is away at already-relegated Watford but Lampard has stressed they cannot underestimate their opponents or consider they have already done the hard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Nevin
Person
Ally Mccoist
Person
Barry Ferguson
Person
Richard Gough
Person
Graham Roberts
Person
John Greig
Person
Walter Smith
Reuters

UK's "WAGatha Christie" soccer wives libel trial kicks off

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - A libel trial pitting the wives of two former England soccer strikers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy kicked off on Tuesday, a battle mixing glamour, amateur sleuthing and a sting operation which has gripped the media and public. The case involves Coleen Rooney, 36, the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Graham Thorpe: Former England player and coach ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Former England player and coach Graham Thorpe is "seriously ill" in hospital, the Professional Cricketers' Association has said.Thorpe, 52, had accepted the job of Afghanistan head coach following his departure from the England set-up after this winter's Ashes.The PCA released a statement at the request of Thorpe's family, which read: "Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment."His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family."Former Surrey left-hander Thorpe was renowned as one of the...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy