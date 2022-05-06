ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Scottish council election results in

By Craig Paton
The first results in Scotland’s local council elections have been announced.

The SNP , Tories and the Liberal Democrats have returned councillors in the Tweeddale West ward of Scottish Borders Council.

The Tories’ vote share dropped by 15.7% based on the 2017 election in the ward.

The result in Tweeddale East, the neighbouring ward, was announced soon after, with an SNP, Tory and independent councillor elected.

Unlike in some places in the rest of the UK where votes were counted overnight, ballots are being tallied up in Scotland throughout Friday and the final results are due to be announced in the early evening.

Results in England have so far been positive for Labour, with the party increasing its number of seats by 34 – while the Tories dropped 122.

Senior figures in the Scottish Conservatives have told The Times they are expecting “heavy losses” due to the partygate saga, which saw the Prime Minister , his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined by police.

But former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins described that comment as “nonsense”.

He highlighted that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had backed Boris Johnson to remain in post at Number 10.

On Twitter, Mr Tomkins said: “Whatever today’s results show Douglas Ross owns this, not Boris.

“It was Douglas who U-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM. He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck.”

#Election#Scottish Labour#Scottish Party#Uk#First Scottish Council#Snp#Tories#The Liberal Democrats#Scottish Borders Council#Tweeddale#National Party#Sbc#Scotborders#Conservatives#Twitter
