ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When is the Europa League final and where is it being held this year?

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bwabp_0fUtJhFd00

Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final to determine the winner of what has been a thrilling competition so far.

Rangers pulled off a stirring comeback at Ibrox against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their semi-final to reach their first European final since 2008.

It means Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have knocked out two Bundesliga sides to reach the final, after also defeating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

And they will now face a third German side as they prepare to take on Eintracht, who knocked out 10-man West Ham to set up a clash with the Scottish champions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final.

When is it?

The Europa League final will take place on Wednesday 18 May. Kick-off will be at 8pm BST.

Where is it?

It will be held in Seville, Spain - with the final taking place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League final will be shown live on BT Sport.

Route to the final

Rangers

Borussia Dortmund (6-4)

Red Star Belgrade (4-2)

Braga (3-2)

RB Leipzig (3-2)

Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Betis (3-2)

Barcelona (4-3)

West Ham (3-1)

Who is the favourite?

Rangers: 21/10

Eintracht Frankfurt: 5/4

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League could get fifth Champions League spot as Uefa scrap coefficient plan

Uefa is set to scrap its coefficient plan and from 2024 will award two Champions League places to countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous campaign.An agreement has been reached in Vienna between Uefa and the European Club Association on access to the new-look competition.The proposal to award two places in the new 36-team league phase based on individual clubs’ European performances over five years has been scrapped, with critics arguing it created a safety net for failing big clubs and a Super League by default.Instead two places will be awarded to clubs from the countries who...
UEFA
The Independent

What are Uefa’s new proposed Champions League changes?

Uefa’s executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals to usher through the most significant changes the Champions League in a generation. Last April, days before the failed European Super League plot was launched, Uefa announced that reforms to the Champions League had received unanimous backing from the European Club Association and Uefa Club Competitions Committee. It confirmed plans to change the format of European football’s top club competition from 2024, and giving the tournament its first new look since the 2003/04 season. The proposals were not met with the same level of backlash that greeted the Super League...
UEFA
The Independent

Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola refuses to speak until Manchester City transfer is ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City but refused to be drawn on the specifics of his imminent transfer.City are set to trigger Haaland’s £64m release clause and complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who has already established himself as one of the world’s best centre-forwards at the age of just 21.Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad and become one of the club’s highest earners, having also courted interest from Real Madrid.Guardiola has always refused to comment on City’s longstanding interest in Haaland but softened that stance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

UK's "WAGatha Christie" soccer wives libel trial kicks off

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - A libel trial pitting the wives of two former England soccer strikers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy kicked off on Tuesday, a battle mixing glamour, amateur sleuthing and a sting operation which has gripped the media and public. The case involves Coleen Rooney, 36, the...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy