ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VPN companies threaten to pull out of India amid country’s ‘worrying’ new data law

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124Emf_0fUtJYFy00

Virtual private network ( VPN ) providers are pushing back against and criticising a “worrying” order from India ’s government asking them to collect and hand over user data.

The order, issued by the Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on 28 April, could lead to VPN providers removing their presence from the country altogether.

It requires all VPN companies operating in the country to store user data for five years or longer and report cyber incidents within six hours to help investigate potential cyber crime.

The new rules are expected to take effect in two months.

Once the order takes effect, India could join countries like North Korea , Russia and China, where providers have either never had a presence or have pulled out their servers.

VPNs encrypt user data while giving them access to an IP address on the internet in a country of their choice. They shield users’ identities by replacing their device IP address with a temporary one hosted on a remote server.

Under the new order, VPN providers will be required to register accurate and detailed information from all users in India.

Such information includes users’ valid names, period of use, IPs allotted to them, email addresses, time stamp at the time of registration, valid addresses and contact numbers for a minimum of five years, even if users cancel their subscriptions.

Non-compliance, the order suggests, may lead to VPN companies facing bans and even potentially a year of prison time for executives.

Experts have perceived the order to be a new blow to the rights to privacy and freedom of expression that are already at increasing risk in India .

NordVPN, one of the largest providers in the world, has said it may pull out of India, startup and tech news portal Entrackr reported on Thursday.

“We are committed to protecting the privacy of our customers therefore, we may remove our servers from India if no other options are left,” Patricija Cerniauskaite, a spokesperson for NordVPN’s parent company Nord Security, said.

Other service providers, including ExpressVPN and ProtonVPN, have also shared their concerns, adding that they may choose to not comply.

“The new Indian VPN regulations are an assault on privacy and threaten to put citizens under a microscope of surveillance. We remain committed to our no-logs policy,” ProtonVPN, tweeted on Thursday, sharing its guidelines for its users in “high-risk countries.”

Harold Li, vice president of ExpressVPN told Wired that the Indian government’s move “represents a worrying attempt” to infringe on the digital rights of its citizens, adding that the company would never log user information or activity.

He said the company would adjust its operations and infrastructure “to preserve this principle if and when necessary.”

Human rights groups have also expressed concerns about the new move.

Amnesty International’s India branch tweeted its criticism of the law, saying VPNs provide “digital anonymity which has been instrumental in protecting the rights of journalists, activists and students who have faced a relentless crackdown for speaking truth to power.”

“Restrictions on digital anonymity must satisfy requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality, and legitimacy. This directive fails is in [sic] clear contravention with India’s obligations under international human rights law,” it added.

Indian officials, however, said the directive is aimed not at stymying freedom of speech and privacy but to counter the growing threat of cyber crime faced by citizens.

Netherlands-based VPN provider Surfshark noted in a recent study , that about 675,000 Indian users faced breaches this quarter, while the data of 1.77 million users were stolen in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the country remaining among the top five nations targeted by hackers.

While the new order suggests government bodies would only demand these VPN logs when actually needed for an investigation, there are concerns about abuse of the rules.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a New Delhi-based nonprofit that conducts advocacy on digital rights and liberties, also tweeted that the new directions are “vague”, “undermine user privacy” and “information security.”

It said CERT-In “expanded its power” through the order that has “potential to be used for mass surveillance”.

Concerns people have on the new order being used for surveillance are “substantiated” by its direction for the maintenance of logs within “Indian jurisdiction”, it noted.

“Mandatory collection and perpetual storage for large amounts of sensitive user data creates cyber security risks. Beyond surveillance, due to technical vulnerabilities, such data can and may be exposed,” the IFF explained.

The new order also seemingly signals India’s move away from a free and open democracy, where there have already been growing levels of crackdowns on nonprofits, journalists and activists.

The country had 106 deliberate internet shutdowns, the highest number in the world in 2021.

Recently, Reporters Without Borders noted India is now positioned at the 150 out of 189 countries in the Press Freedom Index, a slip by eight ranks in a year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Data Retention#Data Protection#Indian#Ip
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy