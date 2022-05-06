ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Refugees arriving under Ukraine visa schemes up 10,000 in just over a week

By Jemma Crew
 4 days ago

The number of refugees arriving in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes has risen by more than 10,000 in just over a week, figures show.

Some 37,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Government figures published on Friday.

This is up from 27,100 by Monday April 25.

The latest arrivals include 19,500 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme – a rise of three-quarters from 11,100 last week.

And 17,900 people have arrived under the family scheme, up from 16,000.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme in particular has faced widespread criticism over the length of time it has been taking for refugees to receive visas and come to the UK.

The latest figures show the number of people who have received visas and are reaching the UK is growing, but the majority – around six in 10 – have not yet arrived.

The PA news agency has reported on multiple cases where families are unable to travel to the UK because not all family members have received permission to travel letters or visas.

Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying near Ukraine so they can return home sooner, or have since changed their minds.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted the UK could have reacted faster in helping Ukrainian refugees, but told ITV’s Good Morning Britain “large numbers” are now coming to the UK.

Also this week, a group of would-be hosts threatened the Government with legal action on behalf of hundreds of refugees who have been waiting since March to receive their visas.

The latest figures show 33% of people who have been granted visas under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have travelled to the UK, up from around a fifth last week.

And 49.3% of those with visas under the family scheme have arrived, up from 45.8%.

By Thursday, around 125,100 applications had been made for visas, and 95,500 had been issued.

These include 44,200 applications under the family scheme, of which 36,300 visas have been granted, and 80,900 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 59,100 visas have been granted.

More than three-quarters of applications for visas under both schemes have been granted, the figures show.

This includes 82.1% of applications under the family scheme, and 73% of Homes for Ukraine applications.

Jo Hale
3d ago

Yet we keep hearing about housing shortage, food shortage, water, electricity, waste water management, need for more schools and teachers.

16
Rueban
3d ago

Excellent question. Our CIA apparatuses stoked everting around 2014 and helped overthrew the dually ejected Ukrainian President at the time Poroshenko which embolden the racist anti Slavic, fascist Azov battalion indiscriminate attacks and murdered over 10,000. This war didn’t begin in February, nor did Russia invade for no reason.

11
Rueban
3d ago

The US State department should provide relocation funding for these refugees, since they started this conflict!!👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

10
