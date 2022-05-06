ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is long Covid and why are people having symptoms for months?

By Sophie Gallagher and Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRc09_0fUtJUj400

At the beginning of the pandemic, the government believed the long-term impact of the virus was similar to known respiratory illnesses, like the flu. But it soon became clear that coronavirus operates differently, which is why they adopted a flu pandemic model.

In the latest figures, the Office for National Statistics released data showing that long Covid is limiting the ability of 1.2 million people in the UK to undertake day-to-day activities.

The long-term impacts of coronavirus are increasingly noted by experts and survivors. A December 2021 study found that less than three in 10 patients admitted to hospital with Covid reported they felt fully recovered one year after recovery.

So what is long Covid and why does it happen to some patients and not others?

What is long Covid?

The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the virus that remain after the infection is gone.

Sufferers report a huge spectrum of problems beyond the 12 NHS Covid symptoms (including persistent cough, fever, headaches, aching muscles and loss of taste or smell). These include fatigue, breathlessness, 'brain fog,' memory loss, lack of concentration, and depression. It is not thought that people are infectious for the long period, but just suffer long-term effects.

Although the term is still colloquial rather than universally medically-approved – several celebrities including actors Alyssa Milano and Emma Samms have shared experience of issues like hair loss – there is increasing scientific evidence to support the idea of a long illness.

The Zoe Covid study estimates that 1-5 per cent of people who get Covid experience debilitating symptoms, to the point where they can’t carry out their usual activities, for 12 weeks or more.

Additionally, research from Italy published in the Journal of the American Medical Association , reported that nearly nine in 10 patients (87 per cent) discharged from a hospital in Rome were still experiencing at least one symptom 60 days after onset.

They found that 13 per cent of the 143 people were completely free of any symptoms, while 32 per cent had one or two symptoms, and 55 per cent had three or more.

Why is Covid lasting longer for some people?

The Royal College of General Practitioners said it expects GPs to see an influx of patients with "lingering" illnesses but there is less certainty as to why some people suffer for longer.

A 2020 report from King’s College London suggested that those with longer-term symptoms could be related to the severity: “Evidence is mounting that some people who have had relatively mild symptoms at home may also have a prolonged illness.

“Although we know that lasting fatigue can sometimes follow other viral infections, detailed mechanistic insight is, for the most part, lacking. An ongoing viral infection in lung, brain, fat or other tissue may be one mechanism. A prolonged and inappropriate immune response after the infection has been cleared might be another."

And a previous study into post-illness chronic fatigue showed that some patients may just be biologically predisposed to such a response. "When a chemical called interferon-alpha was given to people as a treatment for hepatitis C, it generated a flu-like illness in many patients and post-viral fatigue in a few.

Researchers have studied this “artificial infection response” as a model of chronic fatigue. They found that baseline levels of two molecules in the body that promote inflammation – interleukin-6 and interleukin-10 – predicted people’s subsequent development of chronic fatigue, said the report.

What help is available for people with long Covid?

Patients in hospital with coronavirus should be offered a follow-up as early as four weeks after developing the illness to check for symptoms of long-Covid.

Guidance drawn up by health officials across the UK states that the long-term effects of the virus can be “significant”.

The guidelines were developed collaboratively by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

The NHS has also launched a Covid-19 rehab service. Your Covid Recovery Service, for people who have been suffering with the long-term effects of the virus.

Anyone concerned about their symptoms, or who would like to be referred to the service should contact their GP.

Your doctor should offer an initial consultation and provide access to any further assessments for care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Milano
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But as these symptoms are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too, how can you be sure whether its a cold?This weekend, the NHS updated its Covid information page, adding nine new official symptoms of the virus.While people were previously urged to take a test if they had a temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Chronic Fatigue#Depression#Uk#Nhs
Daily Mail

Deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs say as two more children need liver transplants in UK and dozens are sick

A deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs have said as they revealed that two more British children need liver transplants and dozens are sick. UK health officials said the global outbreak in cases may be as a result of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy