ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Rising costs hit orders for UK construction firms

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaCIs_0fUtJSxc00

Rising costs and economic worries started to restrict growth in the UK’s construction sector last month, but businesses are still expanding, new data show.

An influential survey found that the increased prices that companies are paying for energy, fuel and raw materials led to cost inflation hitting its highest since last September.

The S&P Global/ CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey gives the sector a score each month. If the score is over 50 the sector is considered to be growing, while under 50 is considered contraction.

After two months at 59.1, the index posted a drop to 58.2 in April.

“The construction sector is moving towards a more subdued recovery phase as sharply rising energy and raw material costs hit client budgets,” said Tim Moore , economics director at S&P Global.

“House building saw the greatest loss of momentum in April, with the latest expansion in activity the weakest since September 2021.

“Commercial and civil engineering work were the most resilient segments, supported by Covid-19 recovery spending and major infrastructure projects respectively.”

The survey found that suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for construction materials and other products.

Of those surveyed, around 45% reported that it was taking longer to get goods delivered, while only 2% said there had been an improvement.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: “A slowdown in output growth amongst builders in the UK has highlighted a number of issues to be concerned about including rising costs, shortages and a hesitancy amongst customers.

“New order levels rose at the slowest pace since the end of last year. There were fears around disrupted supplies as 45% of supply chain managers reported longer lead times.

“To counteract some of these challenges and with an eye on the future, supply chain managers were building stocks resulting in another sharp rise in purchasing activity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Access to cash would be protected under new law

People will continue be able to access their own cash with ease, under measures promised in the Financial Services and Markets Bill.The move to protect the future of cash in law follows fears raised by consumer campaigners that “cash deserts” are being created, particularly in deprived and rural areas, as bank branches shut down or reduce their opening hours.Around 5.4 million adults are thought to rely on cash to a very great or great extent in their daily lives.Ensuring that people continue to be able to access their own cash with ease is stated as one of the main elements...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Government set to extend energy price cap beyond 2023 to tackle soaring bills

The government is set to extend the energy price cap beyond 2023 to combat soaring energy bills that are contributing to Britain’s crippling cost of living crisis. The energy price cap was introduced in 2019 to protect households from longterm expensive tariffs if they do not switch energy companies. The current 2018 law allows for the price cap to be extended for one year at a time to the end of 2023 at the latest. Last year, the government said allowing the cap to remain in place beyond the 2023 “if needed” is the best option it tries to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Empty shops to be made available under plans to revive high streets

Landlords will have to make shops that have been vacant for more than a year available to prospective tenants under plans to revitalise struggling town centres.Unlocking new powers for local authorities to bring empty premises back into use and instigate rental auctions of vacant commercial properties in town centres and on high streets has been included in the Queen’s Speech.Other measures include the ability to make the pavement cafes which sprang up during the Covid-19 pandemic a permanent part of the town centre landscape.Under the Levelling up and Regeneration Bill measures to revive England’s high streets, councils will be given powers...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Firms#Construction Materials#Infrastructure#Stock#Construction Maintenance#Uk#The S P Global Cips#Pmi#S P Global#House
The Independent

‘Robust action’ to follow if energy direct debit increases are unfair – Ofgem

“Robust enforcement action” will be taken if energy companies are found to have treated consumers unfairly when increasing direct debit payments, officials from the regulator Ofgem have said.A “very invasive” review is under way into the way energy companies use direct debits, they said.It follows concerns raised by Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert website, which said at least 30% of customers with British Gas, Octopus Energy and Shell Energy had their direct debits increased by 100%.Mr Lewis said the scale of the direct debit increases “smells wrong” – even when accounting for the recent increase of the energy price cap.Neil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Construction
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson steps up threat to shred Northern Ireland Protocol warning crisis ‘very serious’

Boris Johnson has stepped up threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol ahead of an expected Bill as early as next week, warning Dublin the crisis is “now very serious”.The prime minister told Micheál Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, that “repeated efforts” to reach agreement with the EU had failed – accusing Brussels of failing to take “the steps necessary”.Legislation to override the Brexit deal – potentially triggering a hugely damaging trade war with the EU – could be published next week, allies of Liz Truss are suggesting.But one senior Tory accused Mr Johnson of “sabre rattling again”, warning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charities vow to ‘see the government in court’ over Rwanda deal after selection guidance published

Charities have said they will “see the government in court” after it published official guidance for selecting asylum seekers to send to Rwanda.A flurry of legal letters in recent weeks had demanded details of who will be eligible for removal under Priti Patel’s new scheme.The Home Office has made guidance for individual cases public but refused to confirm if specific groups of people are affected, saying the information could be used by people smugglers.The UN Refugee Agency has vocally opposed the Rwanda deal, saying it “evades international obligations and is contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention”.Groups...
WORLD
The Independent

Media Bill to give Channel 4 ‘tools it needs to succeed in the future’

Boris Johnson has cemented the Government’s intention to privatise Channel 4, saying the sale will “unleash the potential of the UK’s creative sector”.The comments formed part of the Prime Minister’s introduction to the Queen’s Speech, which was read by the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament in the first ceremony not attended by the monarch in nearly 60 years.Among the 38 Bills in the Government’s new legislative programme is the Media Bill, which pledges to “reform decades-old laws” to “offer a boost to public service broadcasters” and also contains the contentious privatisation of Channel 4.Channel 4 has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: No new help with cost of living in Boris Johnson’s plan to get Britain ‘back on track’ after Covid

A package of measures unveiled by Boris Johnson today with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.Announcing his legislative programme for the year ahead, the prime minister acknowledged that families are “anxious about the future” and promised to monitor the situation over the coming months and help “where we can”.But he poured cold water on any further imminent steps to ease the burden of skyrocketing inflation - predicted to top 10 per cent before the end of 2022 – warning that any such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
The Independent

No action on NI Protocol but Government promises Brexit Bill to cut red tape

The Government has resisted calls to legislate to “tear up” the Northern Ireland Protocol – but insists the controversial deal “needs to change”.Instead, the Government used Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech to announce a Brexit Freedoms Bill that it claims would cut £1 billion of red tape and ensure EU law no longer has supremacy over acts of Parliament.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and sections of the Conservative Party have pushed for “decisive action” on the protocol and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reportedly prepared draft legislation to scrap large parts of the agreement after giving up on Brexit talks with the EU.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy