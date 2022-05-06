ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity with Millennial Love ’s Olivia Petter, and its relevance to society today. The Vogue columnist analysed his own complicated relationships with the men in his life for his new book, Raven Smith’s Men, and says he’s happy to have left behind the gender binarism he internalised during his formative years.

Check out the Millennial Love podcast on all major platforms and Independent TV , and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

