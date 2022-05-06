ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky launches online platform to raise money for Ukraine

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had launched an online platform to raise money for his nation as the Russian invasion continues.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Zelensky said.

A study by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) suggested that the Russian invasion is causing damage to Ukraine's infrastructure at a cost of around £3.6 billion a week.

The Independent

The Independent

